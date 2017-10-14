Class 6A
1. Bingham (9-0) • Brayden Cosper grabs 197 yards receiving as Miners beat American Fork 48-21.
2. Lone Peak (7-2) • 254 yards passing for Brock Jones as Knights knock off Pleasant Grove 34-24
3. East (8-1) • Leopards’ D shuts down West Jordan in 31-0 win; hosts Florida’s IMG Academy, a national powerhouse, Friday.
4. Weber (8-1) • Warriors rout Layton 56-7, will host Riverton to open playoffs.
5. Kearns (8-1) • Cougars bury Granger 49-6, next up is trip to Riverton on Wednesday.
Class 5A
1. Corner Canyon (8-0) • Backup QB Cole Hagen and 95 yards rushing from Tai Gonzales lead Chargers to 38-21 win over Alta.
2. Timpview (6-2) • Thunderbirds break away from Jordan for 28-14 win; will play Cottonwood to finish regular season.
3. Skyridge (8-1) • Payton Ainsworth runs for 173 yards in 60-17 pummeling of Maple Mountain.
4. Lehi (7-2) • Pioneers crush Murray 49-7 to stay unbeaten in region play.
5. Viewmont (7-2) • Vikings get two TD runs from Cameron Brown to beat rival Bountiful 14-7.
Class 4A
2. Sky View (9-0) • 42-0 dismissal of Ridgeline as Bobcats ready for playoffs.
3. Mountain Crest (8-1) • Falcons beat Green Canyon 41-13; at Tooele on Wednesday to close regular season.
4. Orem (6-2) • Cooper Legas-to-Puka Nacua connection worth 180 yards and 3 TDs as Tigers bomb Payson 66-12.
5. Spanish Fork (6-2) • Region 10 title on line when Dons visit Orem on Wednesday.
Class 3A
1. Summit Academy (8-1) • Six TDs by QB Hayden Reynolds help Bears beat Juan Diego in 51-49 thriller.
3. Juab (6-3) • A 33-7 win over North Sanpete sends Wasps into postseason on a high note.
4. Morgan (7-2) • Union dismissed 51-22 by Trojans, who are on a five-game winning streak.
5. Grantsville (5-4) • Cowboys seal second in North Division with 21-13 win over Emery.
Class 2A
1. South Summit (9-0) • Rivalry game goes to Wildcats in 53-14 whipping of North Summit
2. Beaver (7-1) • Unexpected tussle at Enterprise, but Beavers endure with 12-8 win.
3. Grand County (9-1) • A 42-19 blowout over San Juan finishes regular season.
4. Delta (7-2) • American Leadership tests Rabbits, but visitors prevail 38-31.
5. Millard (6-3) • Eagles smoke Gunnison Valley 47-21 in finale and head to the playoffs.
Class 1A
1. Duchesne (7-1) • Eagles blank Altamont 20-0; host Layton Christian in finale Wednesday.
2. Milford (7-1) • Post 20-point road win over Buckaroos in Monticello.
3. Parowan (7-1) • Rams nip Kanab 12-10 behind 119 yards rushing from Porter Miller.
4. Layton Christian (6-3) • Five in a row now for Eagles after crushing Rich 41-13.
5. Kanab (3-6) • Close losses, including two-point setback to Parowan, have been hallmark of the season for the Cowboys.