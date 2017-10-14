1 of 15 View Caption

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bingham's Braedon Wissler (1) celebrates with Bingham's Amanaki Angilau (52) after... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Bronson Barron (10) throws the ball during the game at American Fo... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bingham's Ryan Wood (2) during the game at American Fork High School Friday, Octob... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bingham's Ryan Wood (2) throws the ball during the game at American Fork High Scho... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Bronson Barron (10) makes a catch past American Fork's Jeff Harris... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bingham's Brandon Lopez (95) kicks a field goal during the game at American Fork H... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Dallin Price (5) runs the ball during the game at American Fork Hi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Dallin Price (5) runs past Bingham's Collin Boelter (10) during th... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bingham's Ryan Wood (2) throws the ball during the game at American Fork High Scho... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bingham's Kobi Matagi (30) tackles American Fork's Scotty Buhler (24) during the g... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bingham's Ryan Wood (2) is tackled by American Fork's Boston Taylor (7) during the... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bingham's Amoni Kaili (32) runs past American Fork's Jeff Harris (3) and American ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bingham's Brayden Cosper (7) runs past American Fork's Jeff Harris (3) and America... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bingham's Amoni Kaili (32) runs past American Fork's B.J. Ireland (20) during the ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bingham's Braedon Wissler (1) scores a touchdown past American Fork's Mason Bergma...