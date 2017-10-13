Sandy • Jacob Bosco scored two of his three rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, lifting Timpview to a 28-14 victory over the Jordan Beetdiggers on Thursday night.
“The running game really worked out well for us tonight. This was a great win, we did a really good job and now we just have to get ready for the next one,” Bosco said.
Timpview was able to establish its running game from the first possession.
On their first offensive possession of the game, the Thunderbirds drove 72 yards, with the majority of the yards coming on the ground. It ended with an 8-yard touchdown run by Bosco to give Timpview a 7-0 lead. The Thunderbirds doubled their lead with three minutes left in the first quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run from Amoni Tuha to make it 14-0, which was the margin at halftime.
Jordan’s offense was able to start clicking on its first drive of the second half, cutting the deficit in half on a 10-yard touchdown catch by Ethan Bolinbroke.
Feeling like it had the momentum, Jordan then tried an onside kick and recovered the football. The Beetdiggers then drove back down the field and tied the game after an 11-yard touchdown run up the middle by Jacob Shaver.
Bosco’s first touchdown in the fourth quarter was a 2-yard run with the score still tied and five minutes remaining in the game.
On its next possession with under two minutes remaining in the game, Thunderbird quarterback Jake Briggs’ deep pass to Rowan Reay put Timpview on the Beetdiggers 5.
Bosco scored two plays later to clinch the victory.