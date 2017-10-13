On their first offensive possession of the game, the Thunderbirds drove 72 yards, with the majority of the yards coming on the ground. It ended with an 8-yard touchdown run by Bosco to give Timpview a 7-0 lead. The Thunderbirds doubled their lead with three minutes left in the first quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run from Amoni Tuha to make it 14-0, which was the margin at halftime.