(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow (35) dribbles past Pleasant Grove goalkeeper Evie Br... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow (35, center) celebrates a goal with teammate Lexi Ch... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove's Addy Zimmerman (4) and teammate Addison Coon knock heads in the Clas... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Kelsey Steed and Pleasant Grove's Bree Carson in the Class 6A girls' socce... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow (35) and Pleasant Grove's Mariah Lucas (8) in the Cl... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow (35) celebrates a goal in the Class 6A girls' soccer... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow (35) celebrates a goal with teammate Ashlyn Hall in ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow (35) and Pleasant Grove's Mariah Lucas (8) in the Cl... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse goalkeeper Gabby Segura collides with Pleasant Grove's Nicole Coon, picking ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse goalkeeper Gabby Segura collides with Pleasant Grove's Nicole Coon, picking ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow (35) knocks over Pleasant Grove's Olivia Shirley (3)... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove's C.C. Norman heads the ball in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quart... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove's Olivia Shirley (3) kicks the ball away from Syracuse's Lexi Chenowet... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove goalkeeper Evie Brimhall makes a save in the Class 6A girls' soccer st... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Ashlyn Hall with the ball in front of Pleasant Grove's goal in the Class 6... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse fans celebrate a goal in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal betwe... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse players celebrate a 2-1 win over Pleasant grove in a Class 6A girls' soccer ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse players celebrate a 2-1 win over Pleasant grove in a Class 6A girls' soccer ...
(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow (35) dribbles past Pleasant Grove goalkeeper Evie Brimhall for an easy goal in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow (35, center) celebrates a goal with teammate Lexi Chenoweth in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. Ashlyn Hall at left. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove's Addy Zimmerman (4) and teammate Addison Coon knock heads in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Kelsey Steed and Pleasant Grove's Bree Carson in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow (35) and Pleasant Grove's Mariah Lucas (8) in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow (35) celebrates a goal in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow (35) celebrates a goal with teammate Ashlyn Hall in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow (35) and Pleasant Grove's Mariah Lucas (8) in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse goalkeeper Gabby Segura collides with Pleasant Grove's Nicole Coon, picking up a yellow card in the process, during the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse goalkeeper Gabby Segura collides with Pleasant Grove's Nicole Coon, picking up a yellow card in the process, during the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow (35) knocks over Pleasant Grove's Olivia Shirley (3) in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove's C.C. Norman heads the ball in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove's Olivia Shirley (3) kicks the ball away from Syracuse's Lexi Chenoweth in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove goalkeeper Evie Brimhall makes a save in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Ashlyn Hall with the ball in front of Pleasant Grove's goal in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse fans celebrate a goal in the Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal between Pleasant Grove and Syracuse, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse players celebrate a 2-1 win over Pleasant grove in a Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse players celebrate a 2-1 win over Pleasant grove in a Class 6A girls' soccer state quarterfinal, in Syracuse Thursday October 12, 2017.