1 of 12 View Caption

(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) East forward Emily Jensen, center, celebrates with team mates Charlie Barta,... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) East forward Emily Jensen heads the ball past Corner Canyon goalkeeper Allis... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) East forward Emily Jensen dribbles toward the goal past the defense of Corne... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) East's Sami Black, #11, celebrates her second half free kick goal with team ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) The East coaches gave the referee an earful after another one of their playe... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) East midfielder Mia Thomas makes a rush toward the goal during first half pl... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Corner Canyon's Hallee Jones passes during first half play. East beat Corner... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Corner Canyon goalkeeper kicks a goal kick during second half play. East bea... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) East defender Kate Christensen and Corner Canyon's Karrera Passey battle for... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) East forward Emily Jensen gets this shot past Corner Canyon's Emily Boyce fo... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) East's captain Catherine Hill, right, celebrates Emily Jensen's header to gi... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) East's Sami Black, right, celebrates Emily Jensen's goal to give East a 1-0 ...