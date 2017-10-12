Corner Canyon at Alta, 7 p.m. Thursday
Alta, which managed to outscore Jordan in Week 8, will look to hand the Chargers their first loss of the season. The Hawks leaned heavily on the running game against the Beetdiggers. McCoy Didericksen ran for 255 yards and two scores, while Zach Engstrom added 158 yards and two rushing TDs. Replicating those numbers against the Chargers defense will be a challenge. Corner Canyon has shut out two of its last three opponents. In fact, Alta’s 69 points against Jordan are more than the total combined points Corner Canyon has allowed all season (58). Alta must figure out how to contain Chargers QB Zach Wilson, who has thrown for 1,788 yards and 17 TDs while running for 658 yards and six scores. The potential for this to turn into a shootout is very high with key playoff positioning at stake. Alta sits at 2-1 in Region 7, tied with two other teams for second place. The Chargers hold the lead at 3-0.
Timpview at Jordan, 7 p.m. Thursday
The two teams tied with Alta for second in Region 7? It’s these two, so there’s a ton on the line. How good is Timpview’s defense? The Thunderbirds limited Brighton to 181 yards of total offense in Week 8. Alta piled up 365 yards but only 17 points in a Week 7 loss to the Thunderbirds. Corner Canyon did work over the Timpview defense in a 44-7 Chargers win Sept. 21, and they feature a dual-threat quarterback, just like Jordan. Beetdiggers QB Crew Wakley threw for 436 yards and three TDs and ran for 238 yards and four TDs in his team’s loss to Alta in Week 8. He’s thrown for 2,289 yards and 17 TDs while rushing for 1,119 yards and 19 TD this season. Can the Beetdiggers solve the Timpview defense like Corner Canyon did? These teams last met in 1982.
Bingham at American Fork, 7 p.m. Friday
The Miners, winners of 22 straight, will try to finish their second consecutive undefeated regular season. Their closest contest was a 17-0 victory over Kahuku (Hawaii) on Sept. 9 in Las Vegas. The Miners are allowing an average of 9.4 points per game. American Fork, which is tied for second in Region 4, does have an offense that can put up points. Bronson Barron has thrown for 2,469 yards and 34 TDs while completing 64 percent of his attempts this season. Chase Roberts has hauled in 55 passes for 973 yards and 12 TDs, while Farrell Dean has added 40 catches for 608 yards and 10 scores. One possible cause for concern — Barron has thrown a combined six interceptions over the last three games.
TribPreps coverage • Maddie Lee
Summit Academy at Juan Diego, 7 p.m. Friday
The Soaring Eagle improved to 4-0 in the Class 3A South on a last-minute field goal to subdue Juab. Those same Wasps handed Summit Academy its lone loss of the season in Week 7. Soaring Eagle QB Zach Hoffman ran for a score and Tristen Tonozzi added two in the win over Juab. Expect a heavy dose of both players in the Soaring Eagle’s veer offense. The Bears are coming off a 28-15 win over Richfield after suffering that loss to Juab. The Summit Academy defense only allowed 86 yards on the ground to Richfield, which is a good sign for the Bears. This should be a fantastic game, and if you miss this one, there’s a decent chance you’ll get to see a rematch in the postseason.
TribPreps coverage • Tom Wharton
Viewmont at Bountiful, 7 p.m. Friday
The Braves have won their last two region games, including a 13-10 overtime decision over Woods Cross in Week 7, to grab sole possession of second place in Region 5. Viewmont enters at 3-0 in region after taking down Roy 35-28 in Week 8. The Royals beat the Braves 24-14 in Week 6. The Braves have won the last five meetings between these foes, so the Vikings need to reverse some recent history to lock up the region title. Viewmont has been riding running back Cameron Brown, who ran for 138 yards in the Vikings’ win over Woods Cross in Week 8.
TribPreps coverage • Mark Jones
West Jordan at East, 7 p.m. Friday
East senior Sione Molisi has been on a roll for the Leopards. He’s topped 200 yards rushing in his last two games and found the end zone three times in both of those games. He’s averaging 10.6 yards per carry this season, and figuring out a way to slow down him will be a tremendous test for the Jaguars. There’s plenty on the line for West Jordan, which is tied with Herriman at 3-1 . A close game won’t worry West Jordan. Three of the Jaguars’ wins were by a touchdown or less, including a double overtime victory over Riverton in Week 5.