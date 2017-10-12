Alta, which managed to outscore Jordan in Week 8, will look to hand the Chargers their first loss of the season. The Hawks leaned heavily on the running game against the Beetdiggers. McCoy Didericksen ran for 255 yards and two scores, while Zach Engstrom added 158 yards and two rushing TDs. Replicating those numbers against the Chargers defense will be a challenge. Corner Canyon has shut out two of its last three opponents. In fact, Alta’s 69 points against Jordan are more than the total combined points Corner Canyon has allowed all season (58). Alta must figure out how to contain Chargers QB Zach Wilson, who has thrown for 1,788 yards and 17 TDs while running for 658 yards and six scores. The potential for this to turn into a shootout is very high with key playoff positioning at stake. Alta sits at 2-1 in Region 7, tied with two other teams for second place. The Chargers hold the lead at 3-0.