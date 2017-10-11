But East wasn’t content to run out the clock. The Leopards continued to apply pressure to the dismay of the Falcons, who couldn’t find any offensive rhythm. That forced Skyridge to take chances at the expense of its defense, and East’s Emily Jensen found herself alone with nothing separating herself from a goal except the keeper. Jensen juked to one side and cradled the ball into the back of the net, providing an exclamation point on a dominant win.