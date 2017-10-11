West Jordan • After winning three straight girls soccer state championships and two mythical national championships, Davis looked as though it was vulnerable this year.
The Darts finished fourth in Region 1 and had to open the 6A state tournament on the road at Region 3 champion Copper Hills.
Davis isn’t going anywhere yet.
Storylines
• Davis, a fourth-place seed from Region 1, upsets Region 3 champion Copper Hills.
• The Darts get second half goals from Lex Hibler and Alexa Maple.
• Davis goalie Halle Moffat records a shutout.
The Darts got second-half goals from Lex Hibler and Alexa Maple and a shutout from senior goalie Halle Moffat to advance with a 2-0 victory.
“We have been in every game we have lost,” Davis coach Souli Phonsagath said. “We’ve never lost by more than one goal.”
The Darts played a physical game, taking the game to a Copper Hills team that missed a couple of chances to take the lead in the first half.
“It was unfortunate that we didn’t get a couple of goals in the first half,” said Phonsagath. “I thought it might come back to haunt us. Somebody is going to have to knock us off.”
It was still scoreless when Davis’ Belle Mark was awarded a free kick near midfield. Mark sent the ball toward the goal and it bounced off the hands of Copper Hills goalie McCaslin Davis, and Hibler was there to scored on the rebound in the 57th minute.
“I was running and wanted to get it so whatever happened I was there,” Hibler said. “I hit it. Our motto is survive and advance every single game.”
About five minutes later, Maple found herself in the middle about 25 yards out from the goal. She buried a line drive high into the net to give the Darts some insurance.
“I knew we had to finish the game off,” she said. “I kept dribbling and I knew I could hit it that far. Nobody is going to beat us but everybody is out to beat us.”
Moffat, who has played a big role in Davis’ past success, kept the Grizzlies at bay despite a few scary moments.
“We didn’t expect to be the fourth seed,” she said. “We played our best. I was a little nervous, but not as much as normal.”
The loss had to be heartbreaking for Copper Hills (13-2-2). Before the game, coach Ryan Rumfallo knew Davis would be a challenge but also knew if his team wanted to challenge for a title, it would have to beat all the top teams.