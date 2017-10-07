Records based on best 3-of-5 matches
Class 6A
1. Pleasant Grove (7-1) • Big week ahead for Vikings — road matches at Bingham on Tuesday and Lone Peak on Thursday.
2. Lone Peak (9-1) • Knights out of town again for a California tourney, back for road match at American Fork on Tuesday.
3. Bingham (6-2) • Claim Jumper tourney serves as prep for host Miners heading into showdown with Pleasant Grovve.
4. American Fork (6-3) • Abbigail Vincent has 16 kills as Cavemen take Pleasant Grove to five before falling.
5. Syracuse (8-0) • Lauren Sotomayor gets 10 kills, Titans go to the limit to win 3-2 match at Fremont.
Class 5A
1. Bountiful (8-2) • Baylee Mittelstaedt and Kaybrie Pe’a both have nine kills as Braves reclaim No. 1 spot by sweeping Box Elder.
2. Corner Canyon (8-2) • Chargers ascend a spot by blanking Jordan and Cottonwood in region matches.
3. Box Elder (9-1) • After getting swept at Bountiful, Bees rebound by taking 3-0 home win over Roy.
4. Skyridge (8-2) • Falcons rip through Springville and Provo in region play; have road games at Wasatch and Timpanogos this week.
Class 4A
1. Sky View (9-2) • Dawson Day averages 14.5 kills as Bobcats roll by Mountain Crest and Green Canyon in sweeps.
2. Spanish Fork (9-2) • Tough five-set region battle with Salem Hills, but Dons survive the home test.
3. Lehi (9-3) • Pioneers sweep past Orem 3-0, then win in four against Payson.
4. Desert Hills (8-2) • Ten kills from Madison Clark as Thunder roll by Pine View.
5. Park City (11-2) • Miners continue to roll through region; Grace Wiczek collects total of 23 kills in sweeps of Tooele and Juan Diego.
Class 3A
1. Morgan (9-1) • Marcie Stapley nails 13 kills and Trojans ease by Grantsville in three.
2. Union (10-1) • Cougars cruise by Providence Hall and Maeser Prep to stay unbeaten in region.
3. Delta (10-1) • Rabbits sweep Juab, have big road test at Union on Thursday.
4. North Sanpete (7-2) • Hawks nip Richfield in five before sweeping Emery.
5. Richfield (11-3) • Recent tough road trips set Wildcats back a couple of notches.
Class 2A
1. North Summit (8-2) • Braves at St. Joseph and Altamont on consecutive days this week.
2. Enterprise (9-1) • Big match at Millard on Thursday.
3. Duchesne (6-3) • Eagles take two more region matches in sweeps; face non-region match at Rich on Thursday.
4. Millard (9-3) • Maddison Owen & Co. record sweeps over Gunnison Valley and Beaver.
5. Rowland Hall (9-2) • Suffer tough 3-2 loss at Wasatch Academy.
Class 1A
1. Panguitch (13-0) • Road trip to Milford on Thursday for top-ranked Bobcats.
2. Rich (10-4) • Rebels wrap up region schedule with match against Manila. on Thursday.
3. Intermountain Christian (6-4) • Friday night volleyball as Lions are at region foe Tabiona
4. Milford (10-1) • Tigers rip by West Ridge Academy in three; getting ready for Panguitch.
5. Monticello (5-4) • Buckaroos, still unbeaten in region, host Wayne on Friday.