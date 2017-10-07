Records based on best 3-of-5 matches

Class 6A

1. Pleasant Grove (7-1) • Big week ahead for Vikings — road matches at Bingham on Tuesday and Lone Peak on Thursday.

2. Lone Peak (9-1) • Knights out of town again for a California tourney, back for road match at American Fork on Tuesday.

3. Bingham (6-2) • Claim Jumper tourney serves as prep for host Miners heading into showdown with Pleasant Grovve.

4. American Fork (6-3) • Abbigail Vincent has 16 kills as Cavemen take Pleasant Grove to five before falling.

5. Syracuse (8-0) • Lauren Sotomayor gets 10 kills, Titans go to the limit to win 3-2 match at Fremont.

Class 5A

1. Bountiful (8-2) • Baylee Mittelstaedt and Kaybrie Pe’a both have nine kills as Braves reclaim No. 1 spot by sweeping Box Elder.

2. Corner Canyon (8-2) • Chargers ascend a spot by blanking Jordan and Cottonwood in region matches.

3. Box Elder (9-1) • After getting swept at Bountiful, Bees rebound by taking 3-0 home win over Roy.

4. Skyridge (8-2) • Falcons rip through Springville and Provo in region play; have road games at Wasatch and Timpanogos this week.

5. Skyline (7-2) • Kiana Crawford scores nine kills as Eagles sweep West in battle for top of Region 6.

Class 4A

1. Sky View (9-2) • Dawson Day averages 14.5 kills as Bobcats roll by Mountain Crest and Green Canyon in sweeps.

2. Spanish Fork (9-2) • Tough five-set region battle with Salem Hills, but Dons survive the home test.

3. Lehi (9-3) • Pioneers sweep past Orem 3-0, then win in four against Payson.

4. Desert Hills (8-2) • Ten kills from Madison Clark as Thunder roll by Pine View.

5. Park City (11-2) • Miners continue to roll through region; Grace Wiczek collects total of 23 kills in sweeps of Tooele and Juan Diego.

Class 3A

1. Morgan (9-1) • Marcie Stapley nails 13 kills and Trojans ease by Grantsville in three.

2. Union (10-1) • Cougars cruise by Providence Hall and Maeser Prep to stay unbeaten in region.

3. Delta (10-1) • Rabbits sweep Juab, have big road test at Union on Thursday.

4. North Sanpete (7-2) • Hawks nip Richfield in five before sweeping Emery.

5. Richfield (11-3) • Recent tough road trips set Wildcats back a couple of notches.

Class 2A

1. North Summit (8-2) • Braves at St. Joseph and Altamont on consecutive days this week.

2. Enterprise (9-1) • Big match at Millard on Thursday.

3. Duchesne (6-3) • Eagles take two more region matches in sweeps; face non-region match at Rich on Thursday.

4. Millard (9-3) • Maddison Owen & Co. record sweeps over Gunnison Valley and Beaver.

5. Rowland Hall (9-2) • Suffer tough 3-2 loss at Wasatch Academy.

Class 1A

1. Panguitch (13-0) • Road trip to Milford on Thursday for top-ranked Bobcats.

2. Rich (10-4) • Rebels wrap up region schedule with match against Manila. on Thursday.

3. Intermountain Christian (6-4) • Friday night volleyball as Lions are at region foe Tabiona

4. Milford (10-1) • Tigers rip by West Ridge Academy in three; getting ready for Panguitch.

5. Monticello (5-4) • Buckaroos, still unbeaten in region, host Wayne on Friday.

