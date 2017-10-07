Each week, the TribPreps staff will choose standout performers and key numbers from the previous week’s action in Utah and showcase them. Here are this week’s picks.
Kenadee Christensen
The Skyridge junior averaged 8.5 kills in the Falcons volleyball team’s two victories last week. She put down 11 kills and chipped in 11 digs in a 3-0 win over Tuesday then added six kills and three block assists in a 3-0 sweep of Provo on Thursday.
Nolan Beck
The Providence Hall junior raced to the title at the Union Invitational cross-country meet Wednesday. He covered the 5,000-meter Roosevelt City Golf Course track in 17 minutes, 19 seconds to top the field of more than 100 runners. He’s hoping to improve on his ninth-place finish at last year’s Class 2A state meet later this month.
Kazna Tarawhiti
The Pleasant Grove senior recorded a season-high 32 kills in the Vikings’ 3-2 victory over American Fork in volleyball action Tuesday. It was the fifth consecutive match that she has finished with at least 14 kills.
30
The number of runs Valley scored in its four games at the Class 1A baseball state tournament on its way to capturing the state championship Saturday. The Buffaloes downed Panguitch 7-5 in Saturday’s title game. Valley last won the state title in 2014.
500
The number of all-time victories for the Orem football program. The Tigers, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in the latest state rankings, downed Uintah 39-3 on Friday to reach the milestone.
4
The number of boys runners Hillcrest placed in the top four at Friday’s Region 2 cross-country meet. The Huskies won the boys’ team title with 16 points, easily cruising past second-place Kearns (70 points). Hillcrest junior Zac Hastings won the 2.8-mile race at Hunter Park in 15:06.7, while senior teammate Justin Canals was second in 15:21.5. Freshman Anthony Davies (15:26.9) and sophomore Jacob Atkinson (15:30.8) rounded out the Huskies’ top four.