The Skyline Eagles, behind quarterback Tommy McGrath, steamrolled West by dominating both sides of the ball Friday, cruising to a 48-16 victory.
McGrath threw for four touchdowns and just one interception. He found three different receivers in the end zone.
“Our receivers are so good,” he said. “It is really easy to get them the ball. Our running game and offensive line really helped, too. If we can pick the run game up going forward like we did tonight, I think we’ll do pretty good offensively.”
The game was decided early. McGrath and his offense got off to a hot start, sprinting out to a 20-3 lead after the first quarter.
The Eagles focused on milking the clock as much as possible in the second half while their defense kept West out of the end zone for the majority of the game.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Tommy McGrath led the way for Skyline by throwing for four touchdowns. He got off to a hot start, throwing three of his touchdowns in the first quarter. He found Jordan Larsen in the end zone twice.
Jordan Larsen excelled on both sides of the ball for Skyline, grabbing two interceptions while also finding himself on the receiving end of two McGrath touchdown passes.
While the Eagles never were in any real danger, the Panthers had plenty of opportunities to stay within shouting distance but were unable to take advantage.
“It was a really good win,” McGrath said. “We needed this because we got a couple of really tough games coming up against Olympus and Lehi, so this was good to grab some momentum going forward.”
Saione Matagi did his part for Skyline, rushing for two touchdowns.
This victory moves Skyline to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in region play. West has lost six in a row.