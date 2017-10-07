Class 6A
1. Bingham (8-0) • Non-region 41-13 win over Hunter sets up region finale at American Fork.
2. Lone Peak (6-2) • Knights roll by Westlake 46-27 at home; road game at Pleasant Grove on Thursday.
3. East (7-1) • Offensive battle goes to visiting Leopards in 63-34 win over Riverton.
4. Weber (7-1) • Hudson Schenck has three TD receptions, Ty Barnett gets two late picks in 28-20 win at Fremont.
5. Kearns (7-1) • Cougars cruise by Hillcrest 44-3 to stay atop Region 2.
Class 5A
1. Corner Canyon (7-0) • Cottonwood no match for top-ranked Chargers as Corner Canyon wins 64-0.
2. Timpview (5-2) • Thunderbirds get off to fast start and breeze by Brighton 43-6.
3. Alta (4-3) • Hawks swoop back into the rankings after wild 69-62 shootout win over Jordan.
4. Skyridge (7-1) • Falcons can’t hold halftime lead, lose first game of season 19-10 to Springville.
5. Lehi (6-2) • Cammon Cooper fires for six TD passes as Pioneers beat Highland 40-21.
Class 4A
1. Dixie (7-1) • Still unbeaten against Utah teams, Flyers thump Hurricane 42-7.
2. Sky View (8-0) • Bobcats double-up Green Canyon 42-21, finish against Ridgeline on Friday.
3. Mountain Crest (7-1) • A 41-7 thumping of Logan preps Mustangs for game at Green Canyon.
4. Orem (6-2) • Tigers dismantle Uintah 39-3 to stay unbeaten in region play.
5. Spanish Fork (6-2) • Dons pile up the points in 52-24 win over Mountain View to stay perfect in region.
Class 3A
1. Juan Diego (7-1) • Late FG by Alex Saunders instrumental in 33-28 win over Juab.
2. Juab (5-3) • Wasps entertain North Sanpete in regular-season finale after tough loss to Juan Diego.
3. Summit Academy (7-1) • After 28-15 win against Richfield, Bears get chance at Juan Diego on Friday.
4. Morgan (6-2) • Trojans set up showdown with Union for region after blitzing Carbon 39-7.
5. Union (5-3) • Jarom Miller rushes for 197 yards as Cougars roll Emery 52-14.
Class 2A
1. South Summit (8-0) • Convincing 35-0 win at Millard cements No. 1 status.
2. Beaver (7-1) • Porter Hollingshead rushes for 286 yards as Beavers hand Grand County first loss of season.
3. Grand County (7-1) • Red Devils endure first loss of season at Beaver; at San Juan next week.
4. Delta (6-2) • Rabbits take care of business, shoot down Gunnison Valley 36-13.
5. Millard (5-3) • Eagles take 2-2 region mark into regular-season finale at Gunnison Valley.
Class 1A
1. Duchesne (6-1) • Eagles mow down Rich by a 27-7 count, go to Altamont next.
2. Milford (6-1) • Kanab offers a stiff challenge, but Tigers survive with a 29-26 win.
3. Parowan (6-1) • Trip to Monticello successful as Rams smother the Buckaroos 47-6.
4. Layton Christian (5-3) • Ryleigh McCombs and Dustin Moffo record 10 tackles apiece in 32-8 win over Altamont.
5. Kanab (3-5) • Just shy in a three-point loss to Milford, Cowboys next go to Parowan.