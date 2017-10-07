Beaver • Grand County came in on a seven-game winning streak and just two wins away from tying its best start in program history (9-0) set in 1974.
However, Beaver, the two-time defending Class 2A state champions, had other plans.
Beaver quarterback Porter Hollingshead, who was playing in his last home game on senior night, had his best game of his career to lead the Beavers to a 33-28 victory.
Hollingshead rushed for a game-high 286 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another score to lead the Beavers (7-1, 4-0).
With leading rusher Tyce Raddon (753 yards, 10 TDs) sidelined with an injury, Hollingshead put the team on his back en route to his career day.
“I could not have done it without my offensive line,” Hollingshead said after he was told about his career night. “With it being senior night, all the guys were ready to go, and we left it all out on the field. Grand is a great football team, but our guys stepped up and made big plays.”
PLAYER OF THE GAME
After taking two big hits in each half and receiving medical attention, Hollingshead kept running back out on the field.
“There was no way I was going to get taken out of the game. Not on senior night,” he said.
While Grand County’s potent offense still put up 28 points, the Beaver defense came through every time the team needed a big play. The Beavers forced five turnovers and made several fourth-down stops.
Dakota Johnson busted off a 60-plus-yard run to put the Red Devils in the red zone with Grand County up 14-7 in the first half. But the Beaver defense forced and recovered one of three Grand County fumbles on the night.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Beaver coach Jon Marshall said. “We’ve had some guys hurt, and the guys who have come in have done a remarkable job for us.”
Beaver’s Walter LeBaron sniffed out a pass out in the flat and outjumping the running back before taking the interception back for a touchdown to start the second half.
Grand County’s Trent Elmore answered just a minute later with a 72-yard touchdown run, but the Red Devils never could take back the lead.
LeBaron rushed off the edge and took down Grand County quarterback Bryant Troutt for a huge loss with three minutes left in the game to seal the win for the Beavers.