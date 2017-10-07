There’s a reason why Washington State coach Mike Leach recruited Lehi Pioneers quarterback Cammon Cooper.
Cooper offered more proof Friday at Highland.
Like when he dropped back to pass and targeted his favorite receiver, Dallin Holker, who was running a deep post route. Holker cradled a bomb from Cooper, shook free from his defender and blazed his way in for a 68- yard touchdown.
It would be a familiar theme as the pair connected for two more scores in the Pioneers’ 40-21 victory.
“My offensive line did a great job for me,” Cooper said. “All the game, I didn’t get sacked once, and I maybe got hit once. My receivers were catching everything I threw their way. And after our first drive, we started rolling.
“And Dallin, he is so good for us. He was injured the first few weeks of the season, but he’s rebounded and he’s a great weapon to have.”
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Lehi rarely saw the need to run the football as Cooper’s aerial assault was busy picking apart the Rams defense. Cooper spread around the ball to numerous other weapons in Jaxon Moody and Kade Moore, who combined for another three touchdown catches. Cooper finished with six touchdown tosses on the night.
The game was closely contested through three quarters as Highland’s old-school rushing attack, led by quarterback Cole Peterson’s two touchdown runs, kept the Rams within striking distance. Although struggling to find an answer for Cooper, cornerback/running back Trayton Keyes picked off Cooper’s only errant ball on the night, and Keyes was rewarded for his efforts on the ensuing drive, bruising his way for a 2-yard touchdown run.
However, Highland was forced to play from behind and abandon the running game, and the Rams couldn’t muster much of a passing attack. The Pioneers, with the game in hand, turned to running back Carsen Manookin to run out the clock.