Juab at Juan Diego, 7 p.m.
The Wasps took down the last of the undefeated teams in Class 3A last week, knocking off Summit Academy 27-7. It sets up a rematch of a Class 3A state semifinal last year, a game the Soaring Eagle won 61-36. Alex White had a pair of TD runs in the Wasps’ win over Summit Academy, including a 77-yarder. Juab ran for 286 yards in the win. But the Juab defense’s effort cannot be overlooked. The Wasps only have allowed 26 points in their three region wins. Not to be outdone, Juan Diego has given up just 17 points in its three region wins. The Soaring Eagle are coming off a 42-14 win over Manti and riding a six-game winning streak after dropping their opener at Bear River. The Wasps will need to figure out a way to slow down Juan Diego QB Zach Hoffman, who runs the offense with precision.
TribPreps coverage • Maddie Lee
Jordan at Alta, 7 p.m.
There’s no doubt the Beetdiggers can score points — their 308 points are second best in the state behind only South Summit’s 331 this season. Jordan’s lone hiccup came at Syracuse in Week 2, but the Beetdiggers have rebounded with five straight wins. Quarterback Crew Wakley continues to be the straw that stirs the drink for the Beetdiggers offense, capable of beating the defense with his arm or his legs. The Hawks have their own impressive QB, Will Dana. He struggled in last week’s loss to Timpview, but he’s put up impressive numbers this season. He’s thrown for 1,666 yards and 17 TDs. His favorite target has been Zach Engstrom, who has 35 catches for 521 yards and four TDs, and that’s with missing a game. The stat keepers for both teams probably should bring extra pencils because this one has the makings of an offensive shootout.
TribPreps coverage • Jon Clifford
Grand County at Beaver, 7 p.m.
There’s been no stopping the Red Devils rushing attack, which has the program off to its best start since 1974, when the Red Devils started 9-0. The Grand County running game has accounted for 2,124 yards and 29 TDs during the team’s 7-0 start. And the load has been spread out. Dakota Johnson leads the way with 701 yards and 10 TDs on 78 carries, while Brayden Schultz adds 478 yards and five TDs on 68 carries. Josh Jones also has 68 carries, good for 341 yards and seven TDs. Bryant Troutt also has five rushing TDs this season. And teams aren’t scoring against the Red Devils, either. The defense only has allowed 50 points this season. But the 6-1 Beavers are no pushovers. Porter Hollingshead and Tyce Raddon lead the offense. The two have combined for 1,4990 yards and 18 TDs on the ground. Beaver has rebounded nicely from its loss at South Summit, outscoring its last three opponents 132-29. The winner most certainly has the inside track on the Class 2A South title.
TribPreps coverage • Justin Giles
Lehi at Highland, 7 p.m.
The Rams roll in at 5-2, and those two losses came against the No. 3 team in Class 4A (Mountain Crest) and the No. 2 team in Class 6A (Lone Peak). The Region 6 title would be theirs to lose if they win this game, and they clinch a playoff berth with a win. Highland is sticking with the run to get the job done this season. The Rams are averaging 46.7 points per game over their last three contests. Sophomore Colton White leads the team with 81 carries for 571 yards and six TDs. Trayton Keyes has added 271 yards on 21 carries and four TDs. And Caden Hilborn leads the defense with nine sacks. Lehi’s defense is coming in hot. The Pioneers only have allowed three points over their last two games and no longer hold the distinction of going the longest (among active schools) without a shutout. Offensively, it looks like QB Cammon Cooper has rediscovered his groove. He’s thrown for more than 300 yards in his last three games, all wins. And Kade Moore has emerged as Cooper’s favorite target. He has caught 26 passes for 481 yards and six TDs over the last three games. Highland is ranked No. 5 entering this game, but a Pioneers win would go a long way toward returning Lehi to the top five.
Springville at Skyridge, 7 p.m.
The Falcons are one of only five undefeated teams left in the state, and they get a chance to take down the Class 4A state runners-up from last season. Both teams enter at 2-0 in Region 8. The Skyridge defense, which has been coming up big for the Falcons, delivered again in the team’s Week 7 win over Timpanogos. Kani Taufa returned an interception 10 yards for a TD, which proved to be the game-winning points. The Red Devils enter at 4-3, but those losses all came against state-ranked opponents. The running game has been key for Springville. Senior Bradley Nicol has carried 127 times for 776 yards and five TDs. QB Ty Eriksson also has scored five TDs on the ground and thrown for another five scores. Skyridge’s secondary has been awfully opportunistic this season, but Eriksson rarely throws the ball.
Tooele at Bonneville, 7 p.m.
It may seem like an odd game to make this week’s list, but the winner will be sitting pretty to make the playoffs out of Region 11. The Buffaloes have won their last two by a combined score of 86-13, and senior Jeno Bins has been getting it done on the ground. He’s rushed for 347 yards and five scores in those two games. He’s up to 920 yards and 11 TDs this season. Ben Watson has added 344 yards and four scores and Austin Meono another 208 yards and six TDs rushing. Bonneville, which boasts a two-game winning streak, obviously needs to slow down Tooele’s running game. The Lakers went on the road to knock off Park City then grinded out a 9-3 win over Ben Lomond in Week 7. Jonah Nielson threw for a TD and Bronson Fox ran for 91 yards in the win over Ben Lomond.