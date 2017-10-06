The Rams roll in at 5-2, and those two losses came against the No. 3 team in Class 4A (Mountain Crest) and the No. 2 team in Class 6A (Lone Peak). The Region 6 title would be theirs to lose if they win this game, and they clinch a playoff berth with a win. Highland is sticking with the run to get the job done this season. The Rams are averaging 46.7 points per game over their last three contests. Sophomore Colton White leads the team with 81 carries for 571 yards and six TDs. Trayton Keyes has added 271 yards on 21 carries and four TDs. And Caden Hilborn leads the defense with nine sacks. Lehi’s defense is coming in hot. The Pioneers only have allowed three points over their last two games and no longer hold the distinction of going the longest (among active schools) without a shutout. Offensively, it looks like QB Cammon Cooper has rediscovered his groove. He’s thrown for more than 300 yards in his last three games, all wins. And Kade Moore has emerged as Cooper’s favorite target. He has caught 26 passes for 481 yards and six TDs over the last three games. Highland is ranked No. 5 entering this game, but a Pioneers win would go a long way toward returning Lehi to the top five.