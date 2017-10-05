Sky View quarterback Jackson Siddoway’s eyes scanned the computer screen, watching the defense take shape as the quarterback dropped back to throw.
He noted the defensive scheme and specific players’ tendencies. Then he watched another play.
Siddoway has helped Sky View to seven consecutive wins to start this season. He’s having a standout senior year, leading an offense that is averaging 384.7 yards and 4.4 touchdowns per game.
“It’s all just coming together, getting it done as a team,” he said. “It’s really nice. No one’s really playing as an individual, so that’s what makes us really good, I think.”
Siddoway started at quarterback for the 6-4 Bobcats last season. Sky View, which is now a Class 4A school, qualified for the 5A playoffs last season but lost to Lehi in the first round.
Siddoway spent hours upon hours lifting and throwing over the offseason following that game. But perhaps even more important was the time he spent analyzing film.
“You can’t really get a lot better as a quarterback unless you’re watching film too,” he said. “That’s probably one of the biggest parts of being a quarterback is being able to read a defense.”
Siddoway has thrown 20 touchdown passes in Sky View’s seven games compared to the 18 he threw in 10 contests as a junior. The senior is averaging 212 yards passing per game. His 1,487 yards passing rank No. 14 in the state.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback has the size to see over the offensive line and can use his feet when he needs to, averaging 26.7 yards rushing per game.
“Jackson is special to us because he’s a senior, he’s a quarterback and he really bought into what we’re doing,” first-year coach Danilo Robinson said. “[He] really leads by example with the kids on and off the field. So he’s one of those guys that you really look to that can help build a program.”
That was especially important with the coaching change this year. Robinson took over as coach this season with mostly a college coaching background.
“In high school, especially the seniors, they carry a certain amount of weight around with them,” Robinson said. “So for us to have him lead by example and do all the right things, it just makes everything else easier, and all the young guys are coming up and learning all the ways to do the right things.”
Siddoway carried his film-watching habits into the season, scouting his upcoming opponents before stepping on the field with them.
Sky View next faces its crosstown rival Green Canyon on Friday. The Wolves (2-5, 1-2 in Region 12) are led by former Bobcats coach Craig Anhder.
“They’re good,” Siddoway said about Green Canyon. “We can’t just come out and expect to win. We’ve just got to play hard.”