Draper • Zach Wilson always was good at both football and basketball, but playing hoops often has been his favorite.
So not getting on the hardwood this winter probably is the biggest regret Wilson has about graduating from Corner Canyon High in December.
And the reason for that? Ironically, it’s football.
You see, Wilson has blossomed quickly into one of the best in the Utah prep football ranks, leading Corner Canyon to the top-ranking in Class 5A. And his decision to leave high school early is to report to Boise State.
The Broncos have recruited Wilson to play quarterback, and the 6-foot-3 Chargers senior now is focused fully on football.
“My whole life it’s been kind of back-and-forth” between the two sports, Wilson said. “But since I got into high school, it’s kind of been football. I’m a lot better at it, and that’s kind of where I want to put all my effort in now.”
Wilson’s credentials on the gridiron are beyond dispute.
Wilson has thrown for 1,788 yards and 17 touchdowns in six games. He only has been intercepted five times.
“He doesn’t have to be perfectly set under himself in order to be accurate,” Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar said. “He’s got a really strong arm, and he gets it out quick. Some of them are tight windows, and he can make really far throws from the opposite hash.”
ZACH WILSON
School • Corner Canyon
Year • Senior
Position • Quarterback
College commitment • Boise State
2017 passing stats • 101 of 170 for 1,788 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs
Rushing stats • 89 carries for 658 yards, 6 TDs
He’s also Corner Canyon’s leading rusher, and an effective one at that. Wilson, who has gained 658 yards on 89 carries, has the quickness to get large chunks of yardage while running toward the sideline.
If he decides to turn upfield, Wilson has the ability to juke defenders and through Week 7 still hasn’t gone into a slide to protect himself.
“It’s great going against him in practice because he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the state,” said Corner Canyon linebacker Blake Emery, one of Wilson’s best friends on the team.
“The way he moves — so fast and quick. And he has power, too, which a lot of people don’t see. He’s really got it all, I think, for a quarterback.”
Wilson threw for 2,708 yards in 2016, but he didn’t attract any college attention until developing physically toward the end of his junior year.
“It was only the beginning of summer that I started going to camps,” Wilson said. “I was a lot smaller last year and was in an offense that really didn’t show off my talent a lot. Once I hit the offseason, I gained a bunch of weight. I hit 11 camps” over the summer.
“I didn’t get any of those offers until the summer, and it was a big jump for me,” he added.
Wilson has been to the blue turf in Boise three times since the recruiting process began and is intent on competing for a starting spot right away.
If his arm doesn’t get him on the field right away, he can use his leg, too. Wilson can punt a ball 50 yards seemingly as easily as he can flick one that far through the air.
“They like that I’ve been able to kick the ball, too,” Wilson noted about his future school.