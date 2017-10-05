Hurricane • After settling for second as a sophomore, Snow Canyon’s Triston Gardner vowed to finish his high school career as a state champion.
Two years later, the senior put on a show on the back nine and accomplished his goal, holding on for a two-shot victory Thursday afternoon at the Class 4A boys’ golf state tournament at Sky Mountain Golf Course. Gardner finished the tournament at 72-73—145. Sky View’s Ryan Seamons (75-72—147) took second and Bear River’s Jarett Giles (74-75—149) finished third.
“It feels amazing,” Gardner said while smiling. “With it being my last year, I just had to get it done. I gave it everything I had these past two days, and I’m just really happy and relieved at the same time.”
Gardner, who entered Day 2 with a two-stroke lead, started slow as he finished the front nine at 4-over par.
“I knew guys were going to come in with some low scores and just told myself that I needed to turn it on heading into the back nine,” Gardner said.
The senior started with a birdie on the par-5 10th to get his confidence back then tacked on three birdies on 14, 15 and 18. After landing his shot next to the cup on the final hole, Gardner stepped up with a tap-in birdie to capture medalist honors.
All eyes once again were on Park City as the Miners entered as winners of nine consecutive team state championships. The Miners, led by Parker Cutt, Jack Wright, Eli Kimche and Dean Tsandes, made it 10 in a row as they edged region foe Bonneville, which fired the lowest team round of the tournament Thursday.
“I’m just so happy for our team, especially for this group,” Park City coach George Murphy said. “We didn’t have the top individual guys today, but we had the depth, and everyone stepped up and really just had a solid day.”
So what’s the Park City secret?
“Practice, practice, practice,” Murphy said. “Before we came down for the tournament, we were out on the driving range hitting balls as snow was coming down. Some of the guys were asking why we were still practicing, and I told them that I’m old school like that and that if they can master this, they’ll be able to master anything.”
Top 10 individuals • 1. Triston Gardner, Snow Canyon, 145; 2. Ryan Seamons, Sky View, 147; 3. Jarett Giles, Bear River, 149; t-4. Parker Cutt, Park City, 150; t-4. Evan Lagerholm, Sky View, 150; t-4. Lucas Schone, Pine View, 150; t-4. Jack Wright, Park City, 150; 8. Jason Cheny, Salem Hills, 152; t-9. Eli Kimche, Park City, 153; t-9. Cameron Tucker, Bonneville, 153; t-9. Carson Dopp, Bonneville, 153; t-9. Curtis Matheson, Desert Hills, 153; t-9. Kyson Plant, Desert Hills, 153; t-9. Hayden Kleven, Ridgeline, 153; t-9. Aaron McNeil, Ridgeline, 153; t-9. Seth Tremayne, Logan, 153
Team scores • 1. Park City 608; 2. Bonneville 621; 3. Desert Hills 625; 4. Sky View 633; 5. Ridgeline 640; 6. Dixie 645; 7. Logan 648; 8. Pine View 650; 9. Salem Hills 658; 10. Spanish Fork 663.