1 of 10 View Caption

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Skyline's Sophie Cantera (3) celebrates a point with her teammates during the voll... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Skyline's Sophie Cantera (3) sets the ball during the volleyball match at West Hig... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Skyline's Anna Pingree (7) and Skyline's Cameron Mooney (26) block West's Sarona S... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Skyline's Anna Pingree (7) spikes the ball past West's Dana Manu (7) and West's Af... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) West's Heleine FilipeÊ(1) his past Skyline's Cameron Mooney (26) and Skyline's Reb... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Skyline's Anna Pingree (7) and Skyline's Cameron Mooney (26) celebrate after block... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) West's Dana Manu (7) spikes the ball past Skyline's Kiana Crawford (17) during the... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Skyline's Gabby Latteier (2) and Skyline's Anna Pingree (7) go up to block West's ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) West's Afton WylieÊ(4) spikes the ball past Skyline's Cameron Mooney (26) during t... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Skyline's Kiana Crawford (17) and Skyline's Gabby Latteier (2) go up to block West...