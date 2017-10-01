Class 6A
1. Bingham (7-0) • Pick-six twice for the Miners, who beat Lone Peak 28-10 to take lead of Region 4.
2. Lone Peak (5-2) • Knights can’t stop Bingham juggernaut in road test; host Westlake this week.
3. East (6-1) • Leopards pound Copper Hills 57-0 behind 235 yards rushing from Sione Molisi.
4. Weber (6-1) • Warriors set up showdown at Fremont by dismantling Davis 42-9.
5. Kearns (6-1) • Sese Felila rushed for 133 yards and five TDs as Cougars beat Hunter 52-36.
Class 5A
1. Corner Canyon (6-0) • Chargers stay perfect with 52-6 smackdown of Brighton.
2. Skyridge (7-0) • Payton Ainsworth rushes for 109 yards as Falcons edge Timpanogos 24-21.
3. Jordan (6-1) • Beetdiggers all over Cottonwood 63-7 to set up meeting with Alta.
4. Timpview (4-2) • Four interceptions and four Luke Simpson field goals pace T-Birds 19-17 over Alta.
5. Highland (5-2) • A 38-21 win at Olympus for Rams, who entertain Lehi on Friday.
Class 4A
1. Dixie (6-1) • Flyers score 57 points by halftime in 64-0 throttling of Canyon View.
2. Sky View (7-0) • Logan was no problem for Bobcats, who romp 50-13 in region battle.
3. Mountain Crest (6-1) • Tough road contest for Mustangs at Bear River, but a 17-10 victory.
4. Orem (5-2) • Cooper Legas throws for five touchdowns and 334 yards in 42-17 win at Salem Hills.
5. Cedar (4-3) • Trenton Maurer runs for 227 yards and game-winning TD in 3rd OT as Redmen beat Snow Canyon 34-28.
Class 3A
1. Juan Diego (6-1) • A 42-14 win over Manti keeps Soaring Eagle unbeaten in region.
2. Juab (5-2) • After knocking Summit Academy out of top spot, Wasps aim for Juan Diego this week.
3. Summit Academy (6-1) • Bears feel the sting as first loss comes at hands of Juab 28-7.
4. Morgan (5-2) • Bridger Miller runs for 140, Jacob Stephens throws for 229 in 47-27 win at Emery.
5. Richfield (4-3) • Wyatt Blackner makes nine tackles as Wildcats blank North Sanpete 29-0.
Class 2A
1. South Summit (7-0) • Wildcats coast over visiting Delta 56-21; head to Millard this week.
2. Beaver (6-1) • Tyce Raddon a workhorse, 27 carries for 211 yards, for Beavers in 42-12 win at North Sevier.
3. Grand County (7-0) • Brant Troutt runs for 134 yards as Red Devils beat Enterprise 34-7.
4. Delta (5-2) • Rabbits can’t handle elevation in 56-21 loss at South Summit.
5. Millard (5-2) • Impressive 41-13 win at North Summit for Eagles, who host South Summit on Friday.
Class 1A
1. Duchesne (5-1) • After week off, Eagles back in action against Rich this week.
2. Milford (5-1) • Tigers thump Altamont 41-6; first region game vs. Kanab on tap.
3. Parowan (5-1) • Rams obliterate Wayne 69-0 as Porter Miller runs for 124 yards.
4. Layton Christian (4-3) • Dustin Moffo rumbles for 177 yards on 14 carries as Eagles win third in a row.
5. Kanab (3-4) • Cowboys edge Rich 14-12 at home, take aim at Milford on the road.