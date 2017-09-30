Class 6A
1. Pleasant Grove (6-1) • Kazna Tarawhiti records 17 kills as Vikings sweep Westlake.
2. Lone Peak (9-1) • Knights beat Westlake in three, then get 23 kills from Madi Robinson in 3-1 win over Bingham.
3. Bingham (6-2) • Miners cruise by American Fork, lose to Lone Peak two days later.
4. American Fork (6-2) • Elena Hansen has 11 kills, but Cavemen lose in three straight to Bingham.
5. Syracuse (6-0) • After win over Layton, Lauren Sotomayor’s 10 kills lead Titans in sweep of Davis.
Class 5A
1. Box Elder (8-0) • Four straight shutouts for the Bees after a sweep of Woods Cross.
2. Bountiful (6-2) • Braves score easy win over Roy, then win 3-1 at Viewmont.
3. Corner Canyon (6-2) • Road trip to Alta a successful one as Chargers beat Hawks in three.
4. Skyridge (6-2) • Lopsided second set, tight third set, Falcons win them all in sweep of Timpanogos.
5. Springville (7-1) • Red Devils blow by Wasatch 3-0 in Heber City, then sweep Timpanogos at home.
Class 4A
1. Sky View (7-2) • Dawson Day gets 15 kills, Kristen Schumann gets 11 more in sweep of Ridgeline.
2. Spanish Fork (7-2) • Dons swee Orem; will host Mountain View and Salem Hills this week.
3. Lehi (7-2) • Lydia Montague and Maddie Lindsay register eight kills each as Pioneers beat Salem Hills 3-0.
4. Desert Hills (7-2) • Madison Clark scores 15 kills and Thunder move to the top of Region 9 with 3-1 win over Dixie.
5. Park City (7-2) • Grace Wiczek gets 14 kills and Miners record fifth straight region sweep by beating Stansbury.
Class 3A
1. Morgan (7-1) • Baylee Loertscher gets 10 kills and Trojans have no problem beating Summit Academy.
2. Union (8-1) • Savannah Hartle’s 10 digs leads Cougars past Carbon in region action.
3. Richfield (10-1) • Madi Roberts leads way with 12 kills as Wildcats sweep Manti.
4. Delta (9-1) • Rabbits sweep both Maeser Prep and American Leadership.
5. Emery (6-1) • For a second time this season, this time on the road, Spartans beat Grand County in five.
Class 2A
1. North Summit (8-2) • 14 kills for Hunter Vernon as Braves knock off Duchesne in four sets.
2. Enterprise (8-1) • Jaslyn Gardner tallies 43 kills in two matches as Wolves sweep Gunnison Valley and Beaver.
3. Duchesne (4-3) • Only action of this week was a loss at top-ranked North Summit.
4. Millard (6-3) • Eagles visit Gunnison this week before taking on Beaver at home.
5. Rowland Hall (9-1) • Two more sweeps for Winged Lions as Merit Academy and American Prep go down.
Class 1A
1. Panguitch (12-0) • Bobcats stay perfect with sweeps of Diamond Ranch and North Sevier.
2. Rich (10-4) • Defending state champions throttle Intermountain Christian in three sets.
3. Intermountain Christian (5-4) • Lions lose at home to Rich; will get chance to return the favor on Friday.
4. Milford (8-1) • Tigers win 3-0 at Wendover and continue to breeze in region.
5. Monticello (2-3) • Buckaroos try to gain a little revenge over 3A Grand County on Wednesday for earlier loss.