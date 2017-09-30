Class 6A

1. Pleasant Grove (6-1) • Kazna Tarawhiti records 17 kills as Vikings sweep Westlake.

2. Lone Peak (9-1) • Knights beat Westlake in three, then get 23 kills from Madi Robinson in 3-1 win over Bingham.

3. Bingham (6-2) • Miners cruise by American Fork, lose to Lone Peak two days later.

4. American Fork (6-2) • Elena Hansen has 11 kills, but Cavemen lose in three straight to Bingham.

5. Syracuse (6-0) • After win over Layton, Lauren Sotomayor’s 10 kills lead Titans in sweep of Davis.

Class 5A

1. Box Elder (8-0) • Four straight shutouts for the Bees after a sweep of Woods Cross.

2. Bountiful (6-2) • Braves score easy win over Roy, then win 3-1 at Viewmont.

3. Corner Canyon (6-2) • Road trip to Alta a successful one as Chargers beat Hawks in three.

4. Skyridge (6-2) • Lopsided second set, tight third set, Falcons win them all in sweep of Timpanogos.

5. Springville (7-1) • Red Devils blow by Wasatch 3-0 in Heber City, then sweep Timpanogos at home.

Class 4A

1. Sky View (7-2) • Dawson Day gets 15 kills, Kristen Schumann gets 11 more in sweep of Ridgeline.

2. Spanish Fork (7-2) • Dons swee Orem; will host Mountain View and Salem Hills this week.

3. Lehi (7-2) • Lydia Montague and Maddie Lindsay register eight kills each as Pioneers beat Salem Hills 3-0.

4. Desert Hills (7-2) • Madison Clark scores 15 kills and Thunder move to the top of Region 9 with 3-1 win over Dixie.

5. Park City (7-2) • Grace Wiczek gets 14 kills and Miners record fifth straight region sweep by beating Stansbury.

Class 3A

1. Morgan (7-1) • Baylee Loertscher gets 10 kills and Trojans have no problem beating Summit Academy.

2. Union (8-1) • Savannah Hartle’s 10 digs leads Cougars past Carbon in region action.

3. Richfield (10-1) • Madi Roberts leads way with 12 kills as Wildcats sweep Manti.

4. Delta (9-1) • Rabbits sweep both Maeser Prep and American Leadership.

5. Emery (6-1) • For a second time this season, this time on the road, Spartans beat Grand County in five.

Class 2A

1. North Summit (8-2) • 14 kills for Hunter Vernon as Braves knock off Duchesne in four sets.

2. Enterprise (8-1) • Jaslyn Gardner tallies 43 kills in two matches as Wolves sweep Gunnison Valley and Beaver.

3. Duchesne (4-3) • Only action of this week was a loss at top-ranked North Summit.

4. Millard (6-3) • Eagles visit Gunnison this week before taking on Beaver at home.

5. Rowland Hall (9-1) • Two more sweeps for Winged Lions as Merit Academy and American Prep go down.

Class 1A

1. Panguitch (12-0) • Bobcats stay perfect with sweeps of Diamond Ranch and North Sevier.

2. Rich (10-4) • Defending state champions throttle Intermountain Christian in three sets.

3. Intermountain Christian (5-4) • Lions lose at home to Rich; will get chance to return the favor on Friday.

4. Milford (8-1) • Tigers win 3-0 at Wendover and continue to breeze in region.

5. Monticello (2-3) • Buckaroos try to gain a little revenge over 3A Grand County on Wednesday for earlier loss.

