The Syracuse senior helped the Titans volleyball team win both of its matches this week with her expert serving. She recorded three service aces in a 3-0 win over Layton on Tuesday then added two more in a 3-0 victory over Davis on Thursday. She leads the team with 40 aces this season. “Aubri is an effective server because she is aggressive and willing to take risks,” Titans coach Corrie Vigil said. “She aims for seams and tough areas, which keeps teams out of system.”