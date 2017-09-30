Each week, the TribPreps staff will choose standout performers and key numbers from the previous week’s action in Utah and showcase them. Here are this week’s picks.
Aubri Whatcott
The Syracuse senior helped the Titans volleyball team win both of its matches this week with her expert serving. She recorded three service aces in a 3-0 win over Layton on Tuesday then added two more in a 3-0 victory over Davis on Thursday. She leads the team with 40 aces this season. “Aubri is an effective server because she is aggressive and willing to take risks,” Titans coach Corrie Vigil said. “She aims for seams and tough areas, which keeps teams out of system.”
Ali Berry
The Murray senior scored a pair of goals to help the Spartans girls’ soccer team knock off West 8-0 on Thursday. It was the fourth time this season she has scored two goals in a game. Her 14 goals lead the team.
Zoe Hales
The Stansbury senior won the Sanpete Classic Cross-Country Invite on Wednesday, covering the 3-mile course in 18 minutes, 46.1 seconds. Her effort helped the Stallions win the girls’ team title. She is out to improve on her third-place finish at the Class 3A state meet last year.
21
The number of total tackles for North Sevier junior Tate Johnson in the Wolves’ 42-12 loss to Beaver in football action Friday. He finished with 12 solo tackles and nine assists.
17.6
The margin of victory in seconds for Hurricane junior Caleb Armstrong at Friday’s Cedar High Cross-Country Invitational. He finished the 3-mile course in 14 minutes, 44.5 seconds, while Cedar City’s Jensen Lambert was second in 15:02.1.
38.24
The average yards per catch for Syracuse sophomore receiver Ty Burke. He caught four passes for 153 yards, including two for touchdowns, in the Titans’ 28-14 win over Fremont in football action Friday.
29
The number of combined kills for Delta junior Brinley Henrie in the Rabbits volleyball team’s two wins this week. Henrie put down 17 kills in a 3-0 win over Maeser Prep on Tuesday then finished with 12 kills in a 3-0 win over American Leadership on Thursday.