Class 6A
1. American Fork • For the third time this season the Cavemen were able to get past Pleasant Grove by a single goal in a 3-2 victory.
2. Syracuse • The Titans lost 2-1 in overtime at Davis but rebounded with a 4-1 win over Layton to claim their first outright region title in program history.
3. Copper Hills • Easily handled Taylorsville 5-0 before narrowly escaping Riverton with a 1-0 victory.
4. Herriman • Mustangs keep pace with Copper Hills after earning a pair of 8-0 victories at Taylorsville and at West Jordan.
5. Pleasant Grove • Vikings lose to American Fork 3-2 after a 5-3 victory over Westlake.
Class 5A
1. Corner Canyon • Victories against Jordan (6-1) and Alta (7-0) extend the Chargers’ win streak to 11.
2. Skyline • Eagles came crashing to earth when Highland handed them their first loss of the season.
3. Timpanogos • Undefeated in 10 matches, Timberwolves scored a pair of wins over Provo (1-0) and Wasatch (3-2).
4. Timpview • The defending state champions have won three in a row, including a 2-1 overtime win over Brighton.
5. Woods Cross • The Wildcats have strung together a five-game winning streak that clinched the Region 5 title.
Class 4A
1. Bonneville • After a 2-1 loss to rival Ogden, but Bonneville took out its frustrations on Park City with an 8-2 home win before a 3-3 draw with the Miners on Saturday afternoon.
2. Spanish Fork • The Dons’ shutout streak reached five games when they defeated Mountain View 4-0, followed by a 2-1 win over Orem.
3. Sky View • The Bobcats claimed the Region 12 title after a pair of wins over Logan (4-2) and Bear River (4-0) extended their winning streak to nine.
4. Snow Canyon • After a 4-0 loss to Cedar City last week, the Warriors responded by dominating Canyon View 7-0.
5. Park City • A 2-2 draw against Tooele put the Miners alone in first place before an 8-2 loss and a 3-3 draw in two games against Bonneville.
Class 3A
1. Manti • It’s been nine straight wins for the Templars after beating Emery (3-2) and North Sanpete (3-0).
2. Morgan • The Wildcats throttled South Summit and Summit Academy by identical 8-0 scores to claim the Region 13 title.
3. Delta • A win at Maeser Prep or a loss from Juab next week will give Delta the Region 14 crown.
4. Juab • Easily handled Maeser Prep 7-1, but the Wasps are going to need help if they want to jump Delta in region standings.
5. Emery • One last region match against Richfield before traveling to Payson to end the regular season.
Class 2A
1. Rowland Hall-St. Marks • Wins over St. Joseph (12-0) and North Summit (10-0) give the Winged Lions six straight shutouts.
2. Waterford • Handled APA Draper 5-0 for its seventh consecutive shutout.
3. Parowan • Rough start to the week for the Rams after falling to Millard 2-1, but rebounded with a 4-0 win over Gunnison Valley.
4. Millard • The Eagles have rattled off four straight wins, including against Parowan (2-1) and Beaver (4-2).
5. Beaver • The Beavers were Millard’s latest victim after falling to the Eagles 4-2.