Roy • Friday night was just another day at the office for Viewmont senior running back Cameron Brown.
Brown rushed for 194 yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns as the Vikings (6-2, 3-0) knocked off Roy 35-28 to stay atop the Region 5 standings.
“I was just doing my job,” Brown said.
After rushing 13 times for 66 yards in the opening half, Brown did most of his damage after the intermission. He carried the ball 14 times for 128 yards in the second half. His scoring run of 34 yards midway through the third that gave the Vikings a 28-21 lead. He also ripped off a 31-yard run late in the contest that allowed Viewmont to run out the clock.
Brown scored on a 1-yard run to help Viewmont tie the game at 21-21 earlier in the quarter.
Both of his third-quarter touchdowns came after Roy fumbles.
Brown scored his fourth touchdown of the night in the early moments of the final quarter when he ran in from a yard out to give the Vikings 35-21 lead. He had opened the scoring in the first quarter with a touchdown from a yard out on the Vikings’
“Running it down their throat,” Brown said about Viewmont’s second half success. “And the defense came up big.”
“He’s so skilled,” Viewmont coach Scott Ditty said about his senior running back. “He’s a stallion. He’s got so much athleticism and power.”
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Despite playing to a a 7-7 tie until late in the first half, the Vikings controlled much of the action. It appeared Viewmont was going to take a 14-7 lead into the locker room when senior quarterback Davis Weir hit senior running back Tyler Ray on a 67-yard touchdown pass to give the the Vikings the lead.
Roy, however, responded not once but twice before halftime.
The Royals tied the game at 14-14 when freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart hit Dionte Davis for a 78-yard touchdown pass.
Viewmont threw an interception on its ensuing possession, which set up the Royals at the Viewmont 30.
The Royals took a 21-14 lead into intermission after Dart hit Davis on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 9.2 seconds left in the half.
“They found a weakness and attacked it,” Ditty said about the conclusion to the first half.
But Viewmont responded in the second half behind the running of Brown.
