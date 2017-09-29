Sophomore QB Bryson Barnes has thrown for at least 200 yards in four of his team’s five games to guide the Tigers to a 4-1 start. He’s only completing 53 percent of his passes, but he’s thrown for 1,179 yards and 10 TDs against only three INTs. He’s spread around the ball, hitting five different receivers for a touchdown so far. Jaxon Davis leads the team with 17 catches and three TDs. The Milford defense has been plenty stout, allowing only 8.4 points per game. Senior Trae Williamson has anchored the defense with 68 total tackles, while Vincent Pierce leads the team with six sacks. Altamont enters with an identical 4-1 record, and the Longhorns are rolling. They dropped their season opener 53-0 to Parowan but bounced back nicely. The Longhorns have allowed 19 points over their last four games, including a pair of shutouts, since the Parowan debacle. They squeaked past Monticello with a fourth-quarter TD then 2-point conversion by McKay Foy last week. Foy leads the team with 53 carries for 342 yards and four TDs. Carson Sheets has added 209 yards on 48 carries. This isn’t a region game — Altamont is in the Class 1A North, while Milford is in the 1A South — but it could help clear up what to expect in the postseason.