Lone Peak at Bingham, 7 p.m.
We get a rematch of last year’s Class 5A state title game, which Bingham won 17-10. Lone Peak got the Miners in the 5A state semifinals in 2015, so these two obviously have some history. The Knights enter with some impressive point totals this season. Lone Peak has won its last four games by a combined score of 177-79 after suffering its lone loss at Dixie in Week 2. Senior QB Brock Jones has thrown for 1,753 yards and 18 scores, while Masen Wake and Kobe Freeman have combined for 1,112 yards and nine TDs on the ground. But they’re going to face an incredible challenge in the Miners defense. Bingham only has allowed 52 points this season, an average of 8.7 per contest. The defense has posted two shutouts. Oh, and the team is averaging 50 points per game over its last two contests. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if this is a preview of a November playoff contest at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
TribPreps coverage • Jon Clifford
Summit Academy at Juab, 7 p.m.
The Bears look like the team to beat in Class 3A with its 6-0 record. They've won their first two 3A South division games by a combined score of 78-14, and the offense is averaging 42 points per game overall. That's going to be quite a test for the host Wasps. They are riding a three-game winning streak, but their last win was a 26-19 victory over Manti, a team Summit Academy beat 28-0 earlier in the season. Juab's defense did limit the Templars to 40 yards rushing in the win. This will be the first meeting between the schools.
Corner Canyon at Brighton, 7 p.m.
The Chargers lived up to the state’s top ranking in Class 5A by dismantling Timpview in Week 6. Boise State commit Zach Wilson has been steering the ship on offense, accounting for more than 2,000 yards of offense. He’s thrown for 1,509 yards and 14 scores while adding another 550 yards and six TDs on the ground. And the Corner Canyon defense also has been taking care of business. Opponents are averaging just nine points per game against the Chargers. Caden Johnson leads the team with 39 total tackles, while Mikey Petty has recorded five sacks. That’s going to make things difficult for Brighton, which is trying to snap its two-game losing streak. The Bengals will try to spark their running game, which has accounted for 12 of the team’s TDs this season. Evona Hall leads the way with 568 yards and three scores on the ground, while QB Alex Zettler has added 386 yards and three TDs. If the Bengals can upset the top-ranked team, things sure would be looking up again at Brighton. This is the first meeting between the teams.
Delta at South Summit, 7 p.m.
The Wildcats are riding high, winners of all six of their contests by an average margin of 35.3 points. Park City stayed the closest, suffering a 33-15 loss in Week 3. And it's the passing game that has come up huge for South Summit. Junior QB Kael Atkinson has throw for 1,784 yards and 23 TDs. He’s topped 400 yards twice — the first two week of the season — but his personal stats took a hit last week when he only completed seven passes for 74 yards in a 49-6 rout of Gunnison Valley. Jared Dansie has proven an excellent complement, rushing for 442 yards and seven scores. This all means the Rabbits will have their hands full. Speedster Dallin Draper is coming off his best game for Delta. He ran for 198 yards and four TDs in his team’s 42-14 win over North Summit in Week 6. And he did that on only 13 carries, an average of 15.2 yards per rush. That's the kind of outing Delta will need to take down top-ranked South Summit. Draper has averaged at least 8 yards per carry in half of his team’s six games this season.
Altamont at Milford, 7 p.m.
Sophomore QB Bryson Barnes has thrown for at least 200 yards in four of his team’s five games to guide the Tigers to a 4-1 start. He’s only completing 53 percent of his passes, but he’s thrown for 1,179 yards and 10 TDs against only three INTs. He’s spread around the ball, hitting five different receivers for a touchdown so far. Jaxon Davis leads the team with 17 catches and three TDs. The Milford defense has been plenty stout, allowing only 8.4 points per game. Senior Trae Williamson has anchored the defense with 68 total tackles, while Vincent Pierce leads the team with six sacks. Altamont enters with an identical 4-1 record, and the Longhorns are rolling. They dropped their season opener 53-0 to Parowan but bounced back nicely. The Longhorns have allowed 19 points over their last four games, including a pair of shutouts, since the Parowan debacle. They squeaked past Monticello with a fourth-quarter TD then 2-point conversion by McKay Foy last week. Foy leads the team with 53 carries for 342 yards and four TDs. Carson Sheets has added 209 yards on 48 carries. This isn’t a region game — Altamont is in the Class 1A North, while Milford is in the 1A South — but it could help clear up what to expect in the postseason.
Timpanogos at Skyridge, 7 p.m.
The Timberwolves fell to Wasatch in Week 6 for their first loss of the season. The offense couldn’t get anything going, finishing with 239 yards of offense. The Timberwolves have leaned on a balanced offensive attack all season. The running game has produced 1,182 yards and 12 TDs, while the passing game has accounted for 1,205 yards and 15 scores. That balance should be an excellent test for the undefeated Falcons. Of course Skyridge counters with its own balanced attack. The passing game has gained 1,201 yards, while the running game has added 1,292. And the Skyridge defense has been plenty stout, allowing an average of nine points per game. Blayden Togiai leads the defense with 30 total tackles, while Garrett Rusick paces the defense with six of the team’s 12 interceptions.