The Utah High School Activities Association filed suit against the Utah State Board of Education, State of Utah and Sean Reyes, the state’s attorney general, on Wednesday.
The UHSAA, which governs the athletics and extracurricular activities of Utah’s high schools, filed the case in the Third District Court of Appeals in an attempt to get Utah Code Title 53A Chapter 1 Part 16 ruled unconstitutional.
That section of code bans public schools in the state from paying dues or being a member of any organization that does not comply with the state’s Open and Public Meetings Act, dictates the membership of the governing body of the organization, requires a report to the State Board of Education and addresses disputes and appeals with the organization.
The UHSAA’s argument on why the code is unconstitutional is two pronged. First, it argues that the UHSAA is a private non-profit corporation, so it does not have to comply with the state’s open records laws and it is being unfairly targeted by code so narrowly defined that it only applies to the UHSAA.
The code “specifically targets the UHSAA and places a burden on the UHSAA that is not placed on other similarly situated, private, non-profit corporations,” the suit says.
Second, the UHSAA argues that its property is being taken by the state government without just compensation. Essentially the state is interfering with the contract between the UHSAA and its dues-paying members.
Those two reasons are driving the UHSAA’s argument that the court should strike down the code.
The suit claims that the relationship between the USHAA and the Board of Education and State Legislature turned sour over the recruitment and attempted transfer of two football players to Summit Academy that were denied.
“Summit threatened the UHSAA, reminding the UHSAA that the Board of Trustees of Summit included the Chair of the USBOE, David Crandall, and the Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives, Greg Hughes, and threatening the UHSAA should the eligibility of the two players not be granted. In fact, representatives of Summit said that the UHSAA would be ‘destroyed,’” the suit says.
A spokesman for the attorney general did not respond to a request for comment about the suit.