Lehi • Undefeated Skyridge has put plenty of points on the board this year, but even more notable is the fact that it has given up so few — only one for every five that they score.
That’s a ratio any coach would love, and the Falcons’ defensive secondary has made a huge contribution to that success.
The team has tallied 12 interceptions and six forced fumbles through six games. That’s three positive turnovers per contest.
“We believe in playing balanced, fundamental defense,” Skyridge coach Jon Lehman said.
The coach said his players have learned their lessons well with a year under their belts in the second-year program.
“Our safeties and corners really understand coverage principles now,” he said. “They’re getting confident about when not to take chances and when they can risk a little bit more.”
Senior free safety Garrett Rusick, who has six interceptions and seven pass deflections, said maturity makes all the difference.
“The No. 1 thing last year was we were really young,” he said. “This year we have four returning players starting in the backfield for us. We’ve all grown a lot in our knowledge of the game.”
Safeties coach Patrick Gleaves said his troops have paid the price for that understanding.
“I’m most impressed with the work ethic of the entire group,” he said. “They focus on their keys and reads on and off the field. The work they’re doing in the classroom has made a big difference in their performance.”
GARRETT RUSICK
School • Skyridge
Year • Senior
Position • FS/SS
Interceptions • 6
Pass deflections • 7
Gleaves said that’s most true about Rusick.
“He has really good instincts, but he also takes the time to study,” the coach said. Hours are spent in film review leading up to any game.
“He’s a leader on our defense,” Gleaves said. “He’s very comfortable with our system. Not only does he get himself in the right place, he makes a lot of checks and makes sure others are aligned right because of what he knows.
“He gets our backfield in the right spots based on what’s happening on the field.”
For his part, Rusick said he’s benefitted from others on his team doing their jobs. “We’ve got great pressure up front,” he said. “That forces our opponents to make mistakes, and we try to take advantage.”
He said the film sessions help him and the other defenders know which routes they’re going to see and how the players run them.
“It helps us anticipate what they’re going to do,” he said.
Rusick still is learning, but he identified one lesson from this season that has been the biggest contributor to his improvement on the field.
“Our coaches have helped me break my bad habits,” he said. “I used to watch the quarterbacks too much, and they can throw you off. Now I keep my eyes on the receivers and the ball.”
“He’s playing some great football for us,” Lehman said.