1 of 12 View Caption

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bonneville's Hayden Rupe (14) scores a goal past Park City's Emme Keizer (00) duri... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bonneville's Isabel Togisala (36) scores a goal past Park City's Emme Keizer (00) ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bonneville's Hayden Rupe (14) and Park City's McKinna Lee (19) go for the ball dur... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bonneville's Hayden Rupe (14) celebrates after scoring a goal past Park City's Emm... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bonneville's Hayden Rupe (14) kicks the ball during the game at Bonneville High Sc... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bonneville's Hailey Price (3) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal d... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bonneville's Hailey Price (3) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal d... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bonneville's Isabel Togisala (36) scores a goal past Park City's Emme Keizer (00) ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bonneville's Isabel Togisala (36) celebrates after scoring a goal past Park City's... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bonneville's Karly Conolly (10) runs past Park City's Coral Crossland (29) during ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bonneville's Isabel Togisala (36) scores a goal past Park City's Emme Keizer (00) ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bonneville's Hayden Rupe (14) celebrates with Bonneville's Bailey Hassell (28) aft...