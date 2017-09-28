Cedar City • It was a day to remember for Davis Heslington.
After three consecutive top-10 finishes, the senior put it all together Thursday on the final day of the Class 2A boys’ golf state tournament at Cedar Ridge Golf Course.
Heslington (148) fired rounds of 73 and 75 to take home medalist honors on the par-73 course and finish four strokes ahead of teammate Kayson Kreth (152) and Waterford’s Jack Nilsen (152).
“It means everything to me,” Heslington said after holding up the state championship trophy with his teammates. “I’ve been looking forward to this day since I can remember, and to do it with my teammates is pretty special.”
Thursday’s team title was the first for Beaver coach Jason Pollard, who attributed the victory to the boys’ hard work, determination and help from parents.
“It’s pretty special, and these guys deserved it,” Pollard said. “Throughout the summer, they played in as many tournaments as they could. They played in Salt Lake and down in St. George, and it was a big part of our success. By the time the season started, they were already in midseason form.”
“The carpooling was worth it,” one Beaver parent said with a smile.
Five Beaver golfers finished in the top 10. Braden Roberts (157) finished fourth, Chipper Willden (165) seventh and Jaxon Hutchings (171) 10th.
“I’m happy more for my team than I am for myself,” Heslington said. “There were times in the summer where we would be at the golf course from 9 in the morning until 9 at night. We knew we had a good chance to take state, and we made sure to put in the work and put it all together.”
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS
1. Davis Heslington, Beaver, 148; t-2. Kayson Kreth, Beaver, 152; t-2. Jack Nilsen, Waterford, 152; 4. Braden Roberts, Beaver, 157; t-5. Ryan Park, Waterford, 164; t-5. Tucker Lee, Rowland Hall, 164; 7. Chipper Willden, Beaver, 165; t-8. Walter Robson, Waterford, 166; t-8. Grant Flynn, Waterford, 166; 10. Jaxon Hutchings, Beaver, 171
TEAM SCORES
1. Beaver 622; 2. Waterford 648; 3. Rowland Hall 690; 4. Gunnison Valley 739; 5. Millard 760; 6. North Summit 819
Waterford finished second in the team standings and had four players finish in the top 10. Nilsen (152) tied for second, while Ryan Park (164), Walter Robson (166) and Grant Flynn (166) finished fifth and tied for eighth respectively.
The last time Beaver took home the state title was 2012, when the Beavers capped their third consecutive championship.
“We are hoping to keep the dynasty going,” Pollard said with a smile.
And with Heslington being the only senior on the team, the Beavers likely will be the favorites to repeat next year.