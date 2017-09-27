West Jordan • The future is full of potential for the Copper Hills volleyball team. But the present isn’t looking too bad, either.
Invigorated by freshman twins Asiah and Aliya Sopoaga, the Grizzlies celebrated a win Tuesday night with a group photo for parents and friends.
It wasn’t a tournament championship of any kind, but a 25-19, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21 home victory over Herriman certainly was deemed a step in the right direction for the Grizzlies.
Copper Hills (6-2, 4-0) took the lead over the Mustangs, who also entered the match unbeaten in league play, in Region 3.
“It’s huge for us, and it defines us as a team,” Grizzlies senior setter Taela Laufiso said. “For the first year ever, we’re in the running for a region championship, and Herriman’s one of the best teams in our region.”
COPPER HILLS 3, HERRIMAN 1
• Copper Hills finishes the first half of Region 3 play unbeaten with the win.
• The Grizzlies get 13 kills from freshman Asiah Sopoaga, while twin sister, Aliya, scores 11.
• Outside Cassidy Nelson paces Herriman with 13 kills as Karlee Thueson adds a dozen putaways from the middle.
Ninth-grade outside hitter Asiah Sopoaga led Copper Hills with 13 kills, while her twin sister, Aliya, who plays opposite-side hitter, scored 11 kills and a pair of blocks.
The two newcomers to the Grizzlies’ lineup only stand at 5 foot 6 but are able to score kill shots with power from a variety of spots on the floor.
“They play big, right?” Copper Hills coach Silver Fonua said. “They’re really good all-around players. For their age, they’re super-mature. They play like 18-year-olds.”
Middle hitter Addison Downs, who finished with five kills and a pair of blocks, did her part by scoring a couple of winners at the end of the first set.
But the second set saw Herriman (8-2, 3-1) at its best.
The Mustangs, fueled by the blocking of Gracie Malovich and Joecy Cummings, pulled away from a 17-17 tie with a 6-1 run to even the match at a set apiece.
Outside hitter Cassidy Nelson had 13 kills for Herriman, while middle Karlee Thueson added a dozen.
“I was happy with a lot of what I saw. Our serve-receive was on point tonight,” Mustangs coach Bryan Nicholson said. “Obviously Copper Hills is a very scrappy defensive team, and we’re not used to playing out after one swing.
“It wasn’t just one swing and done. Defensively, they got us out of our game a little bit.”
And the Grizzlies also adjusted to the blocking of the visitors.
Copper Hills burst to a 15-8 lead with a 9-1 run then cruised in the third set.
The fourth set was much closer, and Asia Sopoauga gave the hosts a lead with a kill-shot with the score tied at 16-16. Outside hitter Payton Birch, who had seven kills and three service aces, then had a pair of winners as Copper Hills would lead the rest of the way.
“Five, six years ago we were the worst team in the region,” Fonua said. “We started sending kids to club, started a junior high program that feeds into this.
“The team last year got us to state and put us on a good momentum run.”