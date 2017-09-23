Records based on best 3-of-5 matches
Class 6A
1. Pleasant Grove (5-1) • Vikings defend home court well, ascend to No. 1 by beating Bingham and Lone Peak by 3-1 counts.
2. Lone Peak (7-1) • Knights beat American Fork in sweep, then suffer first setback at Pleasant Grove.
3. Bingham (5-1) • Region opener a four-set defeat at Pleasant Grove; Miners go to No. 4 American Fork on Tuesday.
4. American Fork (6-1) • After loss at Lone Peak on Tuesday, Cavemen post region sweep at Westlake.
5. Syracuse (4-0) • Breanna Jessop collects 22 kills over two matches: 3-2 win at Northridge and four-set win over Weber.
Class 5A
1. Box Elder (6-0) • League play begins for Bees with home match Tuesday against Woods Cross.
2. Bountiful (4-2) • Braves fall to perennial power Morgan in road match; region play starts with match against Roy on Tuesday.
3. Corner Canyon (5-2) • Chargers cruise by both Brighton and Timpview in home region sweeps.
4. Skyridge (5-2) • A 3-0 win for Falcons at Maple Mountain followed by home sweep against Wasatch.
5. Springville (5-1) • Madison Mitchell scores 11 kills as Red Devils shut out Provo at home.
Class 4A
1. Sky View (5-2) • Road matches against Green Canyon and Bear River? No problem as Bobcats sweep both.
2. Spanish Fork (6-2) • Four straight wins now for Dons after beating Lehi 3-2 then Uintah 3-1.
3. Lehi (6-2) • Pioneers’ only action of week a tough 3-2 loss at Spanish Fork; takes on Salem Hills on Tuesday.
4. Dixie (7-2) • After five-set loss to Snow Canyon, Flyers recover with shutout of Canyon View.
5. Park City (6-2) • Consecutive sweeps for Miners, who beat Ogden and Ben Lomond.
Class 3A
1. Morgan (6-1) • Week’s activity includes win over Class 5A power Bountiful and sweep at South Summit.
2. Union (7-1) • Consecutive 3-1 wins for the Cougars: at Delta then at home against Juab.
3. Richfield (9-1) • Wildcats outlast South Sevier in five behind Madi Roberts’ 15 kills, then beat Emery in four.
4. Delta (6-1) • Second-ranked Union too much for Rabbits, who fall at home in four sets.
5. Emery (5-1) • Spartans sweep Manti on road, then lose at home 3-1 to No. 3 Richfield.
Class 2A
1. North Summit (6-2) • Braves sweep Altamont at home, then do the same to Utah Military Academy on the road.
2. Enterprise (6-1) • Wolves on cruise control in straight-set wins over Millard and Altamont.
3. Duchesne (4-2) • Road sweeps Tuesday and Thursday as Eagles take care of Layton Christian and Manila.
4. Millard (6-3) • A dozen kills for senior Ayla Lunt as Eagles bounce back from Enterprise loss with a sweep of Kanab.
5. Rowland Hall (7-1) • Winged Lions dismiss Waterford in three straight after sweeping Rockwell.
Class 1A
1. Panguitch (10-0) • Toughest test so far for Bobcats with road trip to Class 3A South Sevier, but Bobcats win in five.
2. Rich (8-4) • It’ll be No. 2 vs. No. 3 when the Rebels pay a visit to Intermountain Christian on Friday.
3. Intermountain Christian (5-3) • Back to league play for Lions when they entertain Rich at end of week.
4. Milford (7-1) • Tigers play host to Wendover on Thursday and try to stay unbeaten in region.
5. Tabiona (5-2) • Friday night volleyball only scheduled action as Tigers host Manila.