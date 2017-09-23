Records based on best 3-of-5 matches

Class 6A

1. Pleasant Grove (5-1) • Vikings defend home court well, ascend to No. 1 by beating Bingham and Lone Peak by 3-1 counts.

2. Lone Peak (7-1) • Knights beat American Fork in sweep, then suffer first setback at Pleasant Grove.

3. Bingham (5-1) • Region opener a four-set defeat at Pleasant Grove; Miners go to No. 4 American Fork on Tuesday.

4. American Fork (6-1) • After loss at Lone Peak on Tuesday, Cavemen post region sweep at Westlake.

5. Syracuse (4-0) • Breanna Jessop collects 22 kills over two matches: 3-2 win at Northridge and four-set win over Weber.

Class 5A

1. Box Elder (6-0) • League play begins for Bees with home match Tuesday against Woods Cross.

2. Bountiful (4-2) • Braves fall to perennial power Morgan in road match; region play starts with match against Roy on Tuesday.

3. Corner Canyon (5-2) • Chargers cruise by both Brighton and Timpview in home region sweeps.

4. Skyridge (5-2) • A 3-0 win for Falcons at Maple Mountain followed by home sweep against Wasatch.

5. Springville (5-1) • Madison Mitchell scores 11 kills as Red Devils shut out Provo at home.

Class 4A

1. Sky View (5-2) • Road matches against Green Canyon and Bear River? No problem as Bobcats sweep both.

2. Spanish Fork (6-2) • Four straight wins now for Dons after beating Lehi 3-2 then Uintah 3-1.

3. Lehi (6-2) • Pioneers’ only action of week a tough 3-2 loss at Spanish Fork; takes on Salem Hills on Tuesday.

4. Dixie (7-2) • After five-set loss to Snow Canyon, Flyers recover with shutout of Canyon View.

5. Park City (6-2) • Consecutive sweeps for Miners, who beat Ogden and Ben Lomond.

Class 3A

1. Morgan (6-1) • Week’s activity includes win over Class 5A power Bountiful and sweep at South Summit.

2. Union (7-1) • Consecutive 3-1 wins for the Cougars: at Delta then at home against Juab.

3. Richfield (9-1) • Wildcats outlast South Sevier in five behind Madi Roberts’ 15 kills, then beat Emery in four.

4. Delta (6-1) • Second-ranked Union too much for Rabbits, who fall at home in four sets.

5. Emery (5-1) • Spartans sweep Manti on road, then lose at home 3-1 to No. 3 Richfield.

Class 2A

1. North Summit (6-2) • Braves sweep Altamont at home, then do the same to Utah Military Academy on the road.

2. Enterprise (6-1) • Wolves on cruise control in straight-set wins over Millard and Altamont.

3. Duchesne (4-2) • Road sweeps Tuesday and Thursday as Eagles take care of Layton Christian and Manila.

4. Millard (6-3) • A dozen kills for senior Ayla Lunt as Eagles bounce back from Enterprise loss with a sweep of Kanab.

5. Rowland Hall (7-1) • Winged Lions dismiss Waterford in three straight after sweeping Rockwell.

Class 1A

1. Panguitch (10-0) • Toughest test so far for Bobcats with road trip to Class 3A South Sevier, but Bobcats win in five.

2. Rich (8-4) • It’ll be No. 2 vs. No. 3 when the Rebels pay a visit to Intermountain Christian on Friday.

3. Intermountain Christian (5-3) • Back to league play for Lions when they entertain Rich at end of week.

4. Milford (7-1) • Tigers play host to Wendover on Thursday and try to stay unbeaten in region.

5. Tabiona (5-2) • Friday night volleyball only scheduled action as Tigers host Manila.

