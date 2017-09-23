Each week, the TribPreps staff will choose standout performers and key numbers from the previous week’s action in Utah and showcase them. Here are this week’s picks.
Breanne Bitter
The Clearfield senior put up impressive numbers to help the Falcons volleyball team split a pair of matches. She recorded 11 kills, 14 digs and a service ace in a 3-1 win over host Layton on Tuesday before finishing with 17 kills, three aces and 10 digs in a 3-2 loss to Davis on Thursday.
201
The number of receiving yards for Orem junior Puka Nacua in the Tigers’ 49-0 victory over Mountain View in football action Friday. He hauled in seven passes for an average of 28.7 yards per catch. Four of his receptions went for touchdowns.
4
The number of consecutive shutouts posted by the Spanish Fork girls’ soccer team. The Dons blanked Lehi 3-0 on Thursday after taking down Uintah 3-0 on Sept. 14, Salem Hills 5-0 on Sept. 12 and Payson 4-0 on Sept. 7.
433
The number of rushing yards for the Tooele football team in its 37-7 win over Ben Lomond on Friday. Senior Jeno Bins led the way with 173 yards on 26 carries, while junior Jordan Leakehe added 126 yards on 12 carries.
1.8
The number of seconds separating Layton teammates Sydney Stout and Kate Richardson at Friday’s Royal Run 3-mile cross-country meet at Roy High. Stout crossed the line in 19 minutes, 8.6 seconds, while Richardson was right behind in 19:10.4. The Lancers won the team title with 37 points, while Viewmont was second with 46.
5
The number of rushing touchdowns for Grand County senior Dakota Johnson in the Red Devils’ 56-14 win over North Sevier in football action Friday. He rushed 18 times for 211 yards and the five scores.