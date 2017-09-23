Class 6A
1. American Fork (13-0) • The Region 4 champs handed Lone Peak another loss (3-1) before going on the road and taking care of Westlake (3-0). One last matchup against rival Pleasant Grove next week before they finish the regular season with games against Bingham and Lone Peak.
2. Syracuse (12-1) • The Region 1 champs outscored the competition 12-1 this week with wins over Clearfield (8-0) and Weber (4-1). Tough week up next starting at Davis before hosting Layton in a revenge game
3. Copper Hills (9-1-2) • Easily handled rival West Jordan 8-0 in the only match of the week. One match at Riverton next week before the Grizzlies begin the final stretch of the regular season against co-leader Herriman.
4. Herriman (10-3) • Mustangs survived a 3-2 win at Riverton before mowing over Taylorsville 8-0. One road match next week at West Jordan before finishing the regular season with home games against Copper Hills and Riverton.
5. Pleasant Grove (7-4-1) • Edged Bingham 3-2 at home but couldn’t find enough offense on the road, falling 2-1 at Lone Peak. Next week features Westlake and American Fork before the season finale at Bingham.
Class 5A
1. Corner Canyon (11-1) • The Chargers earned at least a share of their first region title after earning wins over Cottonwood (6-0) and Brighton (5-0) this week. They can clinch the title outright next week at Jordan before Alta and Timpview finish the regular season.
2. Skyline (12-0-1) • The Region 6 champs won 3-0 at West before earning another win over second-place Murray 2-1 at home. One last home game against Highland before taking on rival Olympus on the road.
3. Timpanogos (9-1-1) • Survived a barn-burning 6-4 win at Springville before halting the rolling Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 2-1. The Timberwolves could claim the region title next week with wins over Provo and Wasatch.
4. Brighton (10-3) • Survived a surprise from Jordan (2-1) at home before falling to No. 1 Corner Canyon (5-0) on the road. Timpview and Cottonwood are up next before the regular season ends at Alta.
5. Alta (8-3) • After losing three of four matches a few weeks ago, the Hawks are back in the rankings after earning three straight wins over Cottonwood (6-1), Timpview (1-0) and Jordan (2-0). Cottonwood is up next before another big test at No. 1 Corner Canyon.
Class 4A
1. Bonneville (9-1-1) • The Lakers improved their winning streak to eight games after mowing over Juan Diego 6-1 at home in their lone match of the week. Big week up next with a road match at Ogden before the potential region title match against Park City.
2. Spanish Fork (8-1-1) • The Dons have earned four straight shutout victories after a 3-0 win over Lehi at home. Mountain View is up next before hitting the road to take on Orem.
3. Park City (8-2) • The Miners easily handled Ben Lomond 8-1 before traveling to Stansbury and earning another 3-1 victory. They get one last warmup match against Tooele before they hit the road to take on top-ranked Bonneville in what could be the Region 11 title game.
4. Sky View (8-2-2) • The Bobcats stayed perfect in Region 12 with a 2-1 overtime win over Green Canyon before thumping Mountain Crest 4-0 on the road. They can clinch the region crown next week with a win against Logan before they head to Bear River later in the week.
5. Snow Canyon (7-4-1) • The Warriors earned a hard-fought 2-1 win at Desert Hills but couldn’t keep up their road success as they got blasted 4-0 at Cedar City. Need to rebound against Canyon View before the big one against Dixie on Thursday.
Class 3A
1. Manti (10-1-1) • The Templars earned their seventh and eighth shutout victories of the season with an 8-0 win at South Sevier before a 2-0 victory over Richfield. Two road games are up next for the Templars, including the potential Region 15 title match against Emery.
2. Morgan (8-5) • The Trojans keep rolling after blasting previously ranked Grantsville 9-3 before upending second-place Judge Memorial 4-3. Two road matches up next, including the reeling South Summit Wildcats and Summit Academy.
3. Delta (9-2-2) • The Rabbits remain undefeated in region play, but they’re no longer perfect after suffering a scoreless draw at Union. Just one match next week against Carbon with a chance to claim the Region 14 crown with a win and Juab loss.
4. Juab (8-4) • Rebounded from a loss to Delta with a 3-1 win against Union before a 2-1 win at ALA Spanish Fork. The Wasps most likely will need to win out if they want a shot at jumping Delta in the region standings.
5. Emery (8-3-1) • Spartans are back in the rankings after outscoring their opponents 8-1 last week in wins over North Sanpete (3-1) and South Sevier (5-0). Huge home game against Manti to decide the region champion before hitting the road to take on Grand County.
Class 2A
1. Rowland Hall (9-0) • The Winged Lions earned their seventh shutout victory (fourth in a row) and their third match of double-digit goals after a 12-0 victory at APA West Valley. St. Joseph comes to town to start the week before hitting the road to play North Summit.
2. Waterford (8-1-1) • The theme for Waterford seems to be 8-0 as the Ravens earned their sixth straight 8-0 victory with a win over North Summit after winning by the same margin against St. Joseph earlier in the week. Just one match next week at APA Draper.
3. Parowan (7-2-1) • The Rams no longer are perfect in the Class 2A South after a 3-3 draw at Beaver before they rebounded with a 9-0 win at home against North Sevier. Two road games next week at Millard and Gunnison Valley before a potential region title match against Beaver.
4. Beaver (4-3-1) • Important 3-3 draw with Parowan keeps the Beavers in the hunt for the Class 2A South title. They have a road match at North Sevier before facing Millard at home later in the week.
5. St. Joseph (4-6) • The Jayhawks fell to Waterford 8-0 but rebounded with a 5-0 win over APA West Valley. Next up is No. 1 Rowland Hall before another road match at North Summit.