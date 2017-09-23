Class 6A
1. Bingham (6-0) • Miners crush Westlake 56-7 and set up No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup against Lone Peak next week.
2. Lone Peak (5-1) • Passing of Brock Jones, running of Masen Wake, lead Knights to 53-34 win over American Fork as Knights move up a notch.
3. East (5-1) • Leopards get a region test from Herriman but come out on top 14-10.
4. Weber (5-1) • A 23-0 shutout of Syracuse keeps Warriors on a roll; three straight wins to start region play.
5. Kearns (5-1) • Cougars beat Cyprus 41-27 as Sese Felila rushes for three touchdowns.
Class 5A
1. Corner Canyon (5-0) • Chargers strut their stuff in 44-7 demolition of then No. 2 Timpview.
2. Skyridge (6-0) • Falcons open league play by smacking Provo 46-12 in road game.
4. Timpview (3-2) • Injuries and Corner Canyon offense take a toll on Thunderbirds in 44-7 region loss.
5. Highland (4-2) • Rams’ offense explodes in 61-36 win over Skyline as Trayton Keyes scores a pair of TDs.
Class 4A
2. Sky View (6-0) • Thrilling 16-13 win over Mountain Crest as Tanner Stokes scores as time expires.
3. Mountain Crest (5-1) • Mustangs drop first game of the season in home heartbreaker against Sky View.
4. Snow Canyon (4-1) • Off week for Warriors, who host Cedar City in region play next.
5. Orem (4-2) • Puka Nacua snares four TD catches from Cooper Legas in 49-0 blowout over Mountain View.
Class 3A
1. Summit Academy (6-0) • Hayden Reynolds tosses six touchdown passes as Bears pummel North Sanpete 50-14.
2. Juan Diego (5-1) • Soaring Eagle throttle Richfield 34-3 as JD stays perfect in league play.
3. Juab (4-2) • Wasps ready to host Summit Academy after beating Manti 26-19.
4. Morgan (4-2) • Trojans hold off Judge Memorial 28-21 as Jacob Stephens throws three touchdowns.
5. Richfield (3-3) • Wildcats take it on the chin against Juan Diego; will host North Sanpete this week.
Class 2A
1. South Summit (6-0) • Wildcats ambush Gunnison Valley 49-6 as QB Kael Atkinson throws four TDs.
2. Beaver (5-1) • Ryker Albrecht and Tyce Raddon both find the end zone twice in 50-3 romp over South Sevier.
3. Grand County (6-0) • How about those Red Devils? Dakota Johnson runs for five touchdowns in 56-14 dusting of North Sevier.
4. Delta (5-1) • Dallin Draper gets three scores as Rabbits thump North Summit 42-14.
5. Millard (4-2) • Eagles back on track after beating American Leadership 21-7 behind 118 yards passing from Brooks Myers.
Class 1A
1. Duchesne (5-1) • Tough test for Eagles, who beat back No. 2 Milford 21-12 as Weston Poulsen runs for over 100 yards.
2. Milford (4-1) • First loss of the season for Tigers, but it came at top-ranked Duchesne.
3. Parowan (4-1) • Convincing 26-0 shutout at Rich for Rams, who get three TDs from Porter Miller.
4. Altamont (4-1) • Difficult road trip next up as Longhorns venture to Milford on Friday.
5. Layton Christian (3-3) • Eagles grind out win over Kanab to get back to .500.