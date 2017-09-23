Highland • A high-powered American Fork offense certainly posed a challenge for the Lone Peak defense when the Cavemen arrived for Friday’s game.
But the host Knights’ offense knew it could score a ton of points, too.
It turned out that Lone Peak was able to match American Fork score for score in a Region 4 contest between top five team in Class 6A. The Knights never punted and beat back the Cavemen 53-34.
“We knew they were going to put up a lot of points. Their offense is really good,” Lone Peak receiver Brigham Trowbridge said. “We knew the offense was going to have a great game, and that’s what happened.”
The keys for third-ranked Lone Peak (5-1, 1-0) was the efficiency of quarterback Brock Jones and the brute force of running back Masen Wake.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
In a highly efficient display of passing, Lone Peak senior quarterback Brock Jones completed 22 of his 28 passes and totaled 351 yards throughthe air to lead the Knights.
Jones finished with 351 yards on 22-for-28 passing, while Wake churned out 126 yards on the ground.
“It takes like eight guys to tackle him,” Jones said about Wake.
But also critical to the Knights’ cause were a pair of interceptions since fourth-ranked American Fork (3-3, 1-1) came as advertised and consistently scored.
Cavemen quarterback Bronson Barron found Chase Roberts for a 16-yard touchdown and a 20-14 lead for the visitors in the second quarter. But Lone Peak responded with a 29-yard strike from Jones to Trowbridge to take a one-point advantage.
American Fork’s next possession ended when Lone Peak’s Chase Tucker picked off a Barron pass, and the Knights took advantage with a 52-yard drive that ended on a 20-yard TD from Jones to Cody Collins for a 27-20 lead.
American Fork was hoping to trim a two-possession after Lone Peak went up 46-34 on a 3-yard end zone rumble by Wake in the second half.
But Barron was picked by the Knights’ Jared Fotu, who raced 46 yards for the touchdown and the final margin with 4:47 left in the contest.
“Bronson was hit when he threw it, and it went right to him. There’s not too much you can do about that,” American Fork coach Aaron Behm said. “That’s how football goes.”
“The interceptions were huge,” Lone Peak coach Bart Brockbank said. “We knew coming in their offense was high-powered. We knew that a turnover here, a turnover there was gonna put the game to one side or the other.”