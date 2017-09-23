(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi WR Jaxson Harward, and Olympus DB Nick Ward get tangled up on this firs... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus DB Jaxson Allred is helpless to stop this TD catch by Lehi's Jaxon M... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi QB Cammon Cooper loos to pass during first half play. Lehi led Olympus ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi TE Dallin Holker runs after a catch during first half play. Lehi led Ol... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi WR Kade Moore could not come up with this sure TD catch during first ha... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi head coach Ed Larson during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi TE Dallin Holker dropped this TD pass late in the first half. Lehi led ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi DB Will Overstreet stripped the ball and fused Olympus RB Tommy Poulton... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi TE Dallin Holker runs during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 lat... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Somehow Olympus DB Jaxon Allred was called for pass interference on this pla... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus DE Cameron Latu during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late i... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi QB Cammon Cooper passes during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 l... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus DE Cameron Latu during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late i... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus DE Cameron Latu during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late i... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus RB Robbie Ballam can't get to this first half pass. Lehi led Olympus... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi WR Jaxon Moody dives after making a shot catch and run during first hal... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus DE Cameron Latu during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late i... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus QB Harrison Creer tosses to RB Watson Hoggan during first half play... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus DE Cameron Latu, #40, holds hands with team mates as they watch the ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi's defense stops Olympus RB Robbie Ballam during first half play. Lehi l... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi head coach Ed Larson during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi head coach Ed Larson has a conversation with QB Cammon Cooper during fi... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi TE Dallin Holker runs after a catch during first half play. Lehi led Ol... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi's Jaxson Harward runs after a catch during first half play. Lehi led Ol... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi and Olympus players watch the coin toss in Lehi. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi's Jaxon Moody scampered for a long TD run on the game's first play from... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi head coach Ed Larson during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late...
(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi WR Jaxson Harward, and Olympus DB Nick Ward get tangled up on this first half pass play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus DB Jaxson Allred is helpless to stop this TD catch by Lehi's Jaxon Moody during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi QB Cammon Cooper loos to pass during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi TE Dallin Holker runs after a catch during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi WR Kade Moore could not come up with this sure TD catch during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi head coach Ed Larson during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi TE Dallin Holker dropped this TD pass late in the first half. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi DB Will Overstreet stripped the ball and fused Olympus RB Tommy Poulton to fumble during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi TE Dallin Holker runs during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Somehow Olympus DB Jaxon Allred was called for pass interference on this play as Lehi WR Kade Moore jumped into him during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus DE Cameron Latu during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi QB Cammon Cooper passes during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus DE Cameron Latu during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus DE Cameron Latu during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus RB Robbie Ballam can't get to this first half pass. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi WR Jaxon Moody dives after making a shot catch and run during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus DE Cameron Latu during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus QB Harrison Creer tosses to RB Watson Hoggan during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus DE Cameron Latu, #40, holds hands with team mates as they watch the coin toss prior to their matchup with Lehi in Lehi, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi's defense stops Olympus RB Robbie Ballam during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi head coach Ed Larson during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi head coach Ed Larson has a conversation with QB Cammon Cooper during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi TE Dallin Holker runs after a catch during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi's Jaxson Harward runs after a catch during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi and Olympus players watch the coin toss in Lehi. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi's Jaxon Moody scampered for a long TD run on the game's first play from scrimmage, but it was called back by a penalty. Lehi kept rolling on offense however and led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lehi head coach Ed Larson during first half play. Lehi led Olympus 26-0 late in the second half, Friday, September 22, 2017.