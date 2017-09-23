Lehi • Quarterback Cammon Cooper saw Jaxon Moody in the end zone and let it fly. Moody stretched and tipped the ball to himself, hauling it in just before falling out of the back of the end zone.

That was the first of Moody’s three touchdowns in Lehi’s 33-3 win over Olympus to open region play Friday.

“He stepped up and made some plays that he hasn’t all year,” Cooper said about Moody, “and I think that was big for him to have confidence the rest of the year.”

Moody’s first touchdown of the night, a 13-yard reception, gave the Pioneers a 13-0 lead with 11 minutes, 26 seconds left in the first half. Cooper, who has committed to Washington State, ran in Lehi’s first score.

LEHI 33, OLYMPUS 3

• Lehi quarterback Cammon Cooper, a Washington State commit, throws for 414 yards in the win.

• Jaxon Moody catches three TD passes after only catching two in the team’s first five games.

• Olympus falls to 1-1 in Region 6 with the loss.

Moody also pulled down an 18-yard pass for Lehi’s lone third-quarter touchdown.

Then Moody caught Cooper’s pass and darted through to an open backfield on Lehi’s first drive of the fourth quarter. His 64-yard touchdown put the Pioneers up 26-0.

Jaxon Harward dealt a final blow to Olympus with a 26-yard carry for a touchdown with 10:29 on the clock.

“They were kind of staying deep and we were just taking what they were giving us,” said Cooper, who was 25 of 41 for 414 yards through the air.

Olympus’ only score came on Tony Foulger’s 25-yard field goal with 4:59 left in the game.

“Especially since there’s only five games in region, every one counts obviously,” Cooper said, “and to get a big win against a good Olympus team is really good.”

The Titans received a scare in the beginning of the fourth quarter when Nick Ward went down after a hard hit. The other offensive players took a knee in a circle, held hands and bowed their heads. He was carried off the field on a stretcher.

