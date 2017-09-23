Cottonwood Heights • Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley was a human highlight reel, picking apart Brighton’s defense with both arm and leg in the Beetdiggers’ 49-21 victory Friday.
“Our coaches came up with a tremendous game plan for us, and we had a great week of practice and a strong mindset heading into this game,” Wakley said. “We knew what their weakness is and knew how to exploit it. Plus we have guys that can flat out make plays on this team.”
Equally comfortable running or passing, Wakley’s most impressive play occurred in the early moments of the second quarter. Facing third-and-6, Wakley extended a play with his legs and avoiding Bengals pressure before launching a 59-yard bomb to an open Connor Hughes to expand the Beetdiggers’ lead to 14-0.
Jordan baffled Brighton with some trickery one possession later when Wakley pitched the ball to Ethan Bolingbroke and jaunted down the sideline uncovered. Bolingbroke lobbed a ball to his open quarterback, who dived into the end zone for a 21-0 lead.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Three quarters was all that was required for Jordan Beetdiggers quarterback Crew Wakley. He picked apart the Brighton defense with arm and legs, accounting for four touchdowns and exited with a 42-0 lead in the third quarter.
Jordan continued to apply the pressure in the second half. The one-two punch of running backs Jacob Shaver and Bolingbroke kept the Brighton offense off the field and chewed up minutes. Shaver muscled his way in for a pair of scores, and Wakley was lifted for Christian Bruderer with a full quarter left to play.
Jordan’s defensive front seven mitigated Brighton’s running game, forcing the Bengals into several third-and-long attempts. The Bengals finally got on the board with two touchdowns by quarterback Alexander Zettler late in the second half.
“We can go as far as this team wants to take this,” Wakley said.