The Cavemen get a chance at revenge for their 66-19 loss to the Knights in the Class 5A state semifinals last year at Rice-Eccles Stadium. And it’s all about the passing game with the Cavemen. Senior QB Bronson Barron runs the offense, averaging 338.6 yards passing per game. He’s thrown 22 TDs and only seven INTs while completing 65 percent of his attempts. Chase Roberts leads the Cavemen with 37 catches for 652 yards and seven TDs. Farrell Dean is next with 31 grabs for 421 yards and another seven TDs. The Knights (4-1) aren’t afraid to throw it around, either. The senior trio of Cody Collins, Brigham Trowbridge and Kaden Clemens each has at least 320 yards receiving this season. But the Lone Peak rushing attack isn’t slacking off. Masen Wake leads the way with 467 yards, while Kobe Freeman has rushed for 433 yards. That balance makes slowing down Lone Peak difficult. One thing to keep an eye on is Lone Peak’s pass rush, led by Jonah Vimahi and his 4.5 sacks, against American Fork’s passing game. The Knights have won four of the last five meetings with American Fork, outscoring the Cavemen 186-112 over that span.