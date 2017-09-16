Riverton • Riverton had several chances to put away West Jordan, but converted none of them.
West Jordan needed just one chance, however.
After the Silverwolves missed two field goals in overtime, Jaguars quarterback Ben Anderson threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Roberts as West Jordan won 16-10, its fourth victory in five games.
“I was just thinking about all the times we have fought and were fighting during the game,” Roberts said. “I couldn’t believe it. When the ball came to me, I knew I had to catch it and score. We were the underdogs and we left it all out there tonight and came away with the win.”
For most of the game, it was a defensive affair. West Jordan’s defense pressured Riverton quarterback Cannon Coggins throughout, forcing two interceptions. Coggins was 9 of 16 for 167 yards.
West Jordan dominated the field possession game, and struck first on the scoreboard when Carl Odom returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and 7-0 lead. Riverton cut the deficit to 7-3 on a 27-yard field goal by Stockton Lund.
West Jordan (4-1) extended its lead to 10-3 on a 35-yard field goal by Haley Walker, and the Jaguars defense continued to hold tight into the fourth quarter.
But after West Jordan missed a field goal that would have given it a 10-point lead with three minutes left in the game, Riverton (1-4) took possession and marched 80 yards for a touchdown on a 1-yard run by Travis Mohney.
The first overtime started with West Jordan in possession, but Riverton forced a fumble on third down and recovered. The hosts then could have won the game, but the field goal attempt was unsuccessful.
Another field goal in double OT for Riverton was also no good, and West Jordan would take full advantage.