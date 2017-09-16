Records based on best 3-of-5 matches.
Class 6A
1. Lone Peak (6-0) • Tasia Farmer pounds 21 kills as Knights beat Class 5A No. 1 Bountiful; LP then knocks off Bishop Gorman 3-1 in Las Vegas.
2. Pleasant Grove (3-1) • Vikings’ last pre-region match a successful sweep of Corner Canyon.
3. Bingham (5-0) • Miners breeze by Viewmont in a sweep in preparation for road contest at Pleasant Grove this week.
4. American Fork (5-0) • Ten days off for Cavemen ends with match at No. 1 Lone Peak on Tuesday.
5. Syracuse (1-0) • Lauren Sotomayor has nine kills as Titans beat Fremont 3-0 in league opener.
Class 5A
1. Bountiful (4-1) • Only action of week for Braves is a 3-1 setback at home to Class 6A top-ranked Lone Peak.
2. Box Elder (6-0) • Bees thump Bear River and Ridgeline in consecutive-nights sweeps.
3. Corner Canyon (3-2) • After three-game loss to Pleasant Grove, Emma Mangum pops 20 kills in sweep of Cottonwood.
4. Skyridge (3-2) • A 3-0 win at Provo on Thursday starts region play for the Falcons.
5. Springville (4-1) • Red Devils win a pair of tight matches, 3-2 against both Timpview and Maple Mountain.
Class 4A
1. Dixie (6-1) • Four straight wins to start region as Flyers cruise by Cedar City 3-0 in road victory.
2. Lehi (5-1) • An easy sweep at Payson and a not-so-easy 3-2 win at Uintah for the Pioneers.
3. Sky View (3-2) • Seventeen kills for Dawson Day as Bobcats take convincing 3-0 win over Mountain Crest.
4. Spanish Fork (4-2) • Dons take tough five-set win at Salem Hills, then follow with home sweep of Payson.
5. Park City (4-2) • Miners take care of region business by sweeping Juan Diego on road then Bonneville at home.
Class 3A
1. Morgan (4-1) • Sweeps of Viewmont and Grantsville on consecutive days for the Trojans last week.
2. Union (5-1) • Maeser Prep and American Leadership no problem as Cougars sweep both.
3. Richfield (7-1) • Only regular-length match loss this season for Wildcats to Class 3A No. 1 Dixie.
4. North Sanpete (3-1) • Hawks surprised at home by Richfield in region opener for both squads.
5. Delta (6-0) • Rabbits survive five-set match with Juab then sweep Carbon; vs. No. 2 Union on Tuesday.
Class 2A
1. North Summit (4-2) • Senior Hunter Vernon back in action with 14 kills as Braves blow by St. Joseph 3-0.
2. Enterprise (4-1) • A dozen kills for Jaslyn Gardner, 10 more from Ronnie Robinson in road sweep of Kanab.
3. Duchesne (2-2) • Eagles dismiss Altamont in three sets; at Layton Christian on Tuesday.
4. Kanab (3-2) • A 3-0 loss to Enterprise for Cowboys after they sweep North Sevier to start week.
5. Millard (5-2) • After close 3-2 loss at Beaver, Eagles shut out North Sevier.
Class 1A
1. Panguitch (8-0) • Bobcats yet to lose a set in their eight matches. Last week’s victims: Water Canyon and Piute.
2. Rich (7-3) • Rebels now on a five-match winning streak, including 2-0 mark in region.
3. Intermountain Christian (5-3) • Sophomore Isabel Aste scores 17 kills in home sweep over Milford.
4. Milford (5-1) • First loss of season as Tigers fall at Intermountain Christian; next up is Bryce Valley and Tintic.
5. Tabiona (5-2) • Tigers get shot at proving themselves at end of week with a match at No. 2 Rich.