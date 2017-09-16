Each week, the TribPreps staff will choose standout performers and key numbers from the previous week’s action in Utah and showcase them. Here are this week’s picks.
Katja Braden
The Juab senior only dropped four games on her way to the No. 1 singles tennis title at the Region 14 meet Friday. She took down Gunnison Valley 6-1, 6-0, Wasatch Academy 6-1, 6-1 and Delta 6-1, 6-0 to capture the championship. Her efforts helped the Wasps capture the team title.
Haven Empey
The American Fork goalkeeper helped the Cavemen girls’ soccer team keep its grasp on the top ranking in Class 6A with a pair of victories. She recorded four saves in a 1-0 shutout of Pleasant Grove on Tuesday and helped the Cavemen down Bingham 2-1 on Thursday. The sophomore has recorded five shutouts this season.
Caleigh Vagana
The Hunter junior put together an impressive week on the volleyball court. She finished with 17 kills in a 3-0 sweep of Hillcrest on Tuesday then put down another 14 kills in a 3-0 sweep of Kearns on Thursday. The 5-foot-10 outside hitter has recorded at least 10 kills in five consecutive matches for the Wolverines.
Rocky Marks
It might be a week late but no less impressive. The Brighton senior linebacker recorded 29 tackles in the Bengals’ win over Granger in Week 4. That’s second most all time in Utah, trailing only the 36 by Morgan’s Kenny Adams against Millard on Sept. 17, 1993. What’s even more impressive is Marks only had a combined 19 tackles in the Bengals’ first three games.
Aidan Troutner
The Timpview senior won the boys’ varsity race, which featured more than 200 runners, at the BYU Autumn Classic on Saturday. He covered the 3-mile course at Provo’s East Bay Golf Course in 14 minutes, 19.1 seconds, while Lehi’s Ryan Raff was second in 14:23.7.
15
The number of Highland players with at least one carry in the Rams’ 41-0 win over Murray in football action Friday. Highland rushed the ball 55 times for 302 yards. Sophomore Colton White led the way with 19 carries for 116 yards and a score.
279
The number of receiving yards for Lehi senior Kade Moore in the Pioneers’ 51-33 win over Maple Mountain in football action Friday. He caught 13 passes for 279 yards and three TDs.