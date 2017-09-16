Class 6A
1. American Fork (11-0) • The Cavemen remain perfect after their toughest road stretch of the season with wins over No. 2 Pleasant Grove (1-0) and Bingham (2-1). Lone Peak is up next before hitting the road to Westlake.
2. Pleasant Grove (6-3-1) • The Vikings couldn’t break down American Fork’s defense at home, dropping their only match of the week. Big week upcoming with Bingham at home before heading to Lone Peak.
3. Syracuse (10-1) • After suffering their first loss of the season, the Titans rebounded with confidence-building wins over Fremont (2-1) and at Northridge (3-2). Next up is Clearfield before Weber comes to town.
4. Copper Hills (7-1-2) • After taking down Riverton 4-1, the Grizzlies avenged their home loss to Herriman with a 2-1 overtime victory on the Mustangs’ home field. Just one game next week vs West Jordan.
5. Herriman (8-3) • Couldn’t take advantage of home field against Copper Hills as the Mustangs’ seven-game winning streak was snapped. Critical stretch upcoming with three straight road matches beginning with Riverton and Taylorsville next week.
Class 5A
1. Corner Canyon (9-1) • The Chargers continue to roll through the stiffest competition in Region 7 with a 4-1 win at Alta. Cottonwood is up next before another tough game against No. 3 Brighton at home.
2. Skyline (10-0-1) • The Eagles continue to cement their status as the top team in Region 6 with wins at Murray (4-2) and vs. East (3-0) this week. West is up next before another matchup against second-place Murray.
3. Brighton (9-2) • The Bengals bounced back in a big way this week with a 2-1 win at Timpview after demolishing Cottonwood 6-0. They face Jordan next before facing No. 1 Corner Canyon on the road.
4. Timpview (8-2) • The defending champs are looking vulnerable with losses to Corner Canyon and Brighton in the past two weeks. Two more road games are upcoming at Alta before visiting Cottonwood.
5. Timpanogos (7-1-1) • The Timberwolves earned a pair of 3-2 victories this week, first on the road against Wasatch in overtime before knocking off second-place Skyridge at home. Springville and Maple Mountain are up next, both on the road as Timpanogos finishes region play with four of its last five matches away from home.
Class 4A
1. Bonneville (8-1-1) • The Lakers continue to roll in Region 11 after earning a pair of road victories over Stansbury (5-2) and Tooele (2-1). Only one match next week against Juan Diego with a big showdown looming against rival Ogden on the road.
2. Snow Canyon (6-3-1) • The Warriors suffered their second straight loss in a 2-1 overtime defeat to Hurricane before getting back on track with a 6-0 win over Pine View. Tricky road trip ahead with second-place Desert Hills up next before traveling to Cedar City.
3. Park City (6-2) • The Miners continue to keep pace with Bonneville at the top of Region 11 with wins over Juan Diego (3-1) and Ogden (4-1). Next up is Ben Lomond before hitting the road to Stansbury.
4. Spanish Fork (7-1-1) • The Dons haven’t allowed a goal in three games, earning a pair of shutout victories over Salem Hills (5-0) and Uintah (3-0). Only one match next week with Lehi coming to town.
5. Sky View (6-2-2) • The Bobcats make their first appearance in the rankings as winners of five straight, including a perfect start to region play. They shut out Logan (2-0) and Ridgeline (4-0) this week and look to continue their hot streak against Green Canyon and Mountain Crest.
Class 3A
1. Manti (8-1-1) • The Templars stay perfect in Region 15 after outscoring their opponents 10-1 in wins over North Sanpete and Grand County. South Sevier and Richfield are up next before the next challenge comes at Emery.
2. Delta (8-2-1) • The Rabbits improve their winning streak to seven games by earning a 3-1 win at Providence Hall before nipping Juab 2-1 in overtime. They’ll look to stay on top of Region 14 with matches against American Leadership and Union next week.
3. Morgan (6-5) • The Trojans are off to a blistering start in Region 13 with three wins by a combined score of 19-1 with an 8-0 win over Summit Academy this week. They hit the road to take on Grantsville next before facing Judge Memorial at home.
4. Grantsville (6-2) • After a loss in their region opener, the Cowboys bounced back with a 6-1 win over previously ranked South Summit before suffering another loss to Summit Academy (2-1). Next up is red-hot Morgan before a non-region game at Kearns.
5. Juab (6-4) • The Wasps enter the rankings as winners of five of their last six. Unfortunately that loss was to No. 2 Delta this week. A home match vs. Union is up next before hitting the road to American Leadership Academy.
Class 2A
1. Rowland Hall (8-0) • Easily handled Utah Military Academy 13-0 earlier in the week to give the Winged Lions six shutouts this season. Only one match next week at APA West Valley.
2. Waterford (6-1-1) • The Ravens rattled off their fourth straight 8-0 victory this week after defeating APA West Valley. A pair of home games are up next featuring St. Joseph and North Summit.
3. Parowan (6-2) • The Rams easily handled Gunnison Valley 7-0 and now prepare for a road game at Beaver.
4. Beaver (4-3) • The Beavers are off to a perfect start in Region 18 after a pair of wins at Millard (4-3) and Gunnison Valley (4-0) this week.
5. St. Joseph (2-4) • The Jayhawks are winners of two straight after a rough start to the season with wins over APA West Valley (7-1) and North Summit (12-2).