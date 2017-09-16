Class 6A
1. Bingham (5-0) • Ryan Wood throws three touchdowns and Miners cruise to 44-14 region-opening win over Pleasant Grove.
2. East (4-1) • Region 3 play for the Leopards begins with a 64-19 thrashing of Taylorsville.
3. Lone Peak (4-1) • Masen Wake spearheads rushing attack as Knights beat Kearns 42-24.
4. American Fork (3-2) • Bronson Barron throws for 401 yards as Cavemen whip Westlake 56-20.
5. Weber (4-1) • Warriors roll by Viewmont 37-17 behind 208 yards passing and 84 yards rushing from QB Austin Bartholomew.
Class 5A
1. Corner Canyon (4-0) • Standing by for region clash with Timpview this week.
2. Timpview (3-1) • A bye week for the Thunderbirds, who play at Corner Canyon on Thursday.
3. Jordan (4-1) • Beetdiggers hit the road, get impressive 33-7 win at Springville.
4. Skyridge (5-0) • Still undefeated as Falcons whip Spanish Fork 52-7.
5. Skyline (3-1) • Tommy McGrath throws for 375 yards and 5 TDs as Eagles beat Brighton 42-28.
Class 4A
1. Dixie (4-1) • Trip to San Diego results in loss to undefeated Madison (Calif.) 24-14.
2. Sky View (5-0) • Mason Falslev’s receiving and fake punt spark Bobcats’ big 27-3 victory over Bear River.
3. Mountain Crest (5-0) • QB Brady Hall throws three touchdown passes and Mustangs beat Ridgeline 38-20.
4. Snow Canyon (4-1) • Austin Staheli finds Andy Day for a pair of scoring passes, and Warriors take 27-20 victory over Pine View.
5. Pine View (3-2) • After tough loss at Snow Canyon, Panthers entertain top-ranked Dixie this week.
Class 3A
1. Summit Academy (5-0) • Bears shut out Manti 28-0, host North Sanpete on Friday.
2. Juan Diego (4-1) • Running back Alfonso Preciado gets three TDs as Soaring Eagle roll North Sanpete 36-0.
3. Juab (3-2) • Easton White finds Alex White for two touchdown passes as Wasps thump Richfield 28-0.
4. Richfield (3-2) • After shutout loss to Juab, Wildcats will try to regroup against Juan Diego at home.
5. Morgan (3-2) • A 35-15 win at Grantsville includes two throwing strikes by QB Jacob Stephens.
Class 2A
1. South Summit (5-0) • Wideout Parker Grajek grabs a pair of TDs and gets a pick-6 on defense in 55-20 win over American Leadership.
2. Beaver (4-1) • Senior Tyce Raddon racks up 13 tackles as Beavers swamp San Juan 40-14.
3. Grand County (5-0) • Red Devils give up first touchdown of the game but score next three for 21-7 win at South Sevier.
4. Delta (4-1) • Rabbits win 16-9 battle at Millard, host North Summit next week.
5. Millard (3-2) • After three wins to start season, Eagles have lost last two.
Class 1A
1. Duchesne (4-1) • Jarett Spencer’s QB sneak only touchdown of game in 7-0 win over Kanab.
2. Milford (4-0) • Tigers get two TD passes from Bryson Barnes in 21-7 victory over Rich.
3. Kanab (2-3) • After narrow loss to top-ranked Duchesne, Cowboys go to Layton Christian this week.
4. Parowan (3-1) • Rams took week off to prepare for road trip to Rich this week.
5. Altamont (4-1) • Longhorns head into bye week by taking a 15-13 road win over Monticello.