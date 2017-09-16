Cottonwood Heights • Tommy McGrath put on an aerial show and Skyline showed it’s once again ready to play with the big boys.

The senior quarterback threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns and led an Eagles big-play offense that routed host Brighton 42-28 on Friday night in a game not nearly as close as the score indicated.

“I felt like everything was working tonight,” said McGrath, who now has 15 touchdowns and just one interception this season. “The line gave me a ton of time, which when they do that, with our receiving corps, as coach says, ‘We are unstoppable.’”

McGrath connected with senior Taylor Larsen for scores of 24, 25 and 39 yards, and capped his night with a 76-yard scoring strike to Hayden Hansen in the fourth quarter. McGrath finished 15-of-23 passing and got some help from Briggs Binford, who made two one-handed grabs for big gains.

“I think we put it all together tonight and we’re going to continue to do that the rest of the season,” McGrath said.

The Eagles (3-1) shut down Brighton’s potent run game and held Evona Hall to just 57 yards on 16 carries. Hall came into the game with 435 yards on the ground.

SKYLINE 42, BRIGHTON 28

• Tommy McGrath throws five touchdownpasses – three to Taylor Larsen – as Skyline scores on its first fourpossessions of the second half.

• Brighton quarterback AlexZettler rushes for 159 yards and two scores, but the Bengals’ run gamestruggles after a fast start.

• Skyline leads all-time series19-6. It was the schools’ first meeting since 2008.

Brighton quarterback Alex Zettler ran for a game-high 159 yards and two scores – from 63 and 28 yards out. But he was bottled up for most of the second half, which meant the Bengals (4-1) had to turn to their little-used pass game.

That was bad news for Brighton. Skyline intercepted three passes and held Zettler to just four completions on 11 attempts. A team not built to play from behind was forced to do just that the entire second half, which played right into Skyline’s hands.

“They practiced their butts off this week, and it showed,” Skyline coach Zak Erekson said. “It’s easy to call plays when your guys execute like that.

“When Tommy’s on, I think he’s as good as anyone in the state. He’s got the size, he’s got the arm. … When he’s on, I absolutely love our chances.”

