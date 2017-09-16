Smithfield • A raucous homecoming night crowd quickly was silenced Friday night when Sky View quarterback Jackson Siddoway threw his first interception to Bear River’s Judd Miller on the second play of the game.
But four touchdown passes later, the student body seemed to forgive him for his early transgressions as he and his teammates were mobbed at midfield after a 27-3 victory over the Bears in their Region 12 opener.
“It was kind of rough at first,” Siddoway said after throwing two first-quarter interceptions. “We tried to change things up and figure things out. Credit to the line, the backs and the receivers because we all got it figured out and did very well.”
Despite Siddoway’s two early turnovers, it was the Sky View defense that proved more veracious in the opening half. They only allowed a field goal heading into the second quarter. Then with the offense still attempting to find its early season form, a sophomore flipped the game on its ear with a momentum-shifting play.
“That play was something we’ve gone over in practice as an emergency plan, and it was just the right time to run it,” Sky View sophomore punter Mason Falslev said. “I just went with my feelings and ran where there was room.”
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Sophomore receiver/punter Mason Falslev came up with two of the most important plays of the game. He finished with 141 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in the victory. He scrambled for 25 yards on a fake punt that set up the Bobcats’ first score in the second quarter, then hauled in a 56-yard touchdown toss from Jackson Siddoway in the third quarter to put his team up 20-3.
Facing fourth-and-long near midfield, Falslev took the long snap and scrambled outside for a 25-yard pickup to give the offense new life inside Bear River territory.
Siddoway found junior Ryder Lundahl downfield on the next play as the receiver ran down the sideline for a 27-yard catch-and-run touchdown to open the scoring for Sky View.
The Bobcat offense was given another chance soon after when Bear River fumbled the ensuing kickoff at its own 37-yard line. Siddoway found Lundahl again, this time from 10 yards out to give Sky View a 13-3 halftime lead after a missed PAT.
“Those were some really important plays to make,” Lundahl said. “Those changed the momentum of the game, and I’m glad we have the team that can take advantage when that happens.”
Sky View did have some trouble regaining its form to start the second half. Bu it was Falslev who once again found the big play when it was needed with time winding down in the third quarter and the game still up in the air. Tthe sophomore receiver hauled in a 56-yard heave from Siddoway on the first play of the drive.
“Sometimes you’ve just got to take a shot,” Siddoway said. “I had to let that play develop a little and the pressure came, but the offensive line did great and we were able to connect.”
That touchdown proved to be the backbreaker for Bear River. The Bears were unable to create much on offense throughout the remainder of the game.
Siddoway led a final scoring drive near the end of the fourth quarter that culminated with an 18-yard strike to Koebe Wilson as the senior signal caller finished with 227 yards and four touchdowns in the 27-3 victory.
So Sky View has a pretty cool post-game tradition. Just don't be caught in the middle unawares! pic.twitter.com/Fa3m12wPe1— Talon Chappell (@TChapp_Sports) September 16, 2017