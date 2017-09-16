West was its own worst enemy in the initial stages of the game. Two productive drives stalled in the end zone when quarterback Romeo Johnston was intercepted twice. Johnston would right the ship on the Panthers’ third drive as he lobbed a pass into the corner of the end zone to John Abercrombie to tie the score. As the game progressed, Johnston began to heat up, hitting Viliami Makoni three times in the end zone to cut into the Olympus lead.