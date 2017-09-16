South Jordan • A top-ranked football team recognized as a national power such as Bingham obviously has some good-sized players.
But it was the littlest Miner who came up big in an impressive 44-14 homecoming victory over Pleasant Grove to open the new Region 4 on Friday night.
Braedon Wissler, a 5-foot-7, 165-pound junior running back, scored on runs of 5 and 90 yards and ran for 125 yards on just seven carries to more than hold his own with the big guys.
Like most athletes who play his position, Wissler credited his success to others and said he was just trying to do his part.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
At 5 foot 7 and 165 pounds, Bingham’s Braeden Wissler is often the smallest player on field. But he played big in the Miners’ Region 4 opener by rushing seven times for 125 yards and two touchdowns. His personal best 90-yard score capped Bingham’s scoring.
On a night when Bingham coach John Lambourne elected to pass more than usual, Wissler’s long runs and speed stood out.
The Miners celebrated homecoming by proving their versatility. In addition to Wissler’s two runs, their stars seemed to score in twos.
Quarterback Ryan Wood connected on two touchdown passes to Dax Milne, including a 42-yarder.
Star receiver Brayden Cosper caught touchdown passes of 20 and 16 yards, including one from Wood and another from Peyton Jones.
For good measure, the Bingham defense picked off two Pleasant Grove passes.
Lambourne said the Miners can be a passing team, depending on the situation. Friday must have been a good one.
“Region is all important,” the veteran coach said. “I felt good about the way we played. It was a homecoming deal and the guys were working hard. A lot of guys didn’t get to play last week in Las Vegas because it was a tight game.”
So Bingham substituted freely and often late in the second half.
That’s when Pleasant Grove’s Jake Jensen tossed a couple of touchdown passes as the Vikings kept fighting.
In the end, the Miners had too much, even if one of their star players may have been the smallest guy on the field.