Skyline at Brighton, 7 p.m.
The Eagles are coming off a 46-26 win at Wasatch, where they jumped out to a 33-7 halftime lead. QB Tommy McGrath threw for 355 yards and four TDs in the win. He’s been hot this season, throwing for 959 yards and 10 TDs during his team’s 2-1 start. He’s completed 53 of his 89 attempts, with Briggs Binford (13 catches for 276 yards) and Taylor Larsen (16 for 266) handling most of the receiving action. Brighton just keeps rolling along. The Bengals improved to 4-0 with a 35-13 takedown of Granger in Week 4. Junior Evona Hall finished with 107 yards and two TDs on the ground and added a 45-yard TD catch in that win. He’s topped 100 yards rushing in the Bengals’ last two games. It’s the first time the schools have played since 2008, when the Eagles blanked the Bengals 16-0 to close the regular season.
TribPreps coverage • Jon Clifford
Bear River at Sky View, 7 p.m.
The Bears are coming off a quality win over Morgan, a 35-14 decision on the road. Junior QB Bradey Brown threw for 240 yards and two TDs with senior Jacob Olsen hauling in seven passes for 137 yards and one of those TDs. Those 14 points by the Trojans, which all came in the fourth quarter, were the most scored by an opponent against Bear River this season. Even the Bears’ loss was a 10-3 setback against West Jordan in Week 3. The Bobcats, who moved down to Class 4A this year, enter at a perfect 4-0 and enjoy an average margin of victory just under 20 points per game. They scored 31 consecutive points after falling behind against Madison (Idaho) last week and have put up at least 27 points in every game this season. The winner of this showdown between two of the better teams in the region will set up one of these teams nicely for a run at the region crown.
TribPreps coverage • Talon Chappell
Viewmont at Weber, 7 p.m.
The Warriors, who moved into the Class 6A state rankings, are rolling behind their defense. The Weber defense has posted back-to-back shutouts to help the team get out to a 2-0 start in Region 1. Weber has featured a balanced attack with three players — Austin Bartholomew, Colton Jones and Carter Green — all surpassing 200 yards rushing this season. Bartholomew also has thrown for 835 yards and seven TDs. Viewmont is looking to rebound after sufferings its first loss, a 21-17 setback to Skyridge in Week 4. The Vikings’ defense also has been stingy, only allowing an average of 15.25 points per game. Jackson Barber and Dutcher Lines have two interceptions apiece for the Vikings defense. The teams last played in 2014, when the Warriors downed the Vikings 19-7.
TribPreps coverage • Eric Butler
Pine View at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.
Snow Canyon gave Dixie all it could handle in a 13-10 loss in Week 4. Dixie, which had been torching the opposition, needed a fourth-quarter TD to pull out the win. The Warriors’ defense held the Flyers to 294 yards of offense and 2 of 12 on third-down conversions. Snow Canyon’s offense had looked good, averaging 38 points through the first three games. But the Flyers defense held the Warriors to 144 yards on offense. Senior running back Jacob Mpungi led the Panthers past Cyprus with 103 yards and two scores on the ground in Week 4. Pine View has owned this rivalry recently, having won the last seven meetings.
Woods Cross at Roy, 7 p.m.
Freshman QB Jaxson Dart had himself a game against Bonneville in Week 4. He completed seven of his nine passes, and four of them went for TDs. He finished with 228 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per reception. Senior Trace Tupe also put up big numbers in the win, running for 148 yards and three scores. It was a big bounce-back effort for the Royals offense after getting shut out by Skyridge in Week 3. Now they open region competition against a team that’s coming off its own impressive offensive showing. The Wildcats shut out Logan 43-0 behind senior QB Ashton Fornelius throwing for 226 yards and two TDs. He also ran for 47 yards. The Woods Cross defense only allowed 20 points in its three wins but surrendered 42 in a loss to Alta. The teams last played to open the 2010 season, which the Wildcats won 42-0.
TribPreps coverage • Mark Jones
Grand County at South Sevier, 7 p.m
The Rams have posted back-to-back wins to get back to .500. Tyson Chisholm has been carrying the load for South Sevier. The junior has topped 100 yards rushing in all four games, including 167 yards on 21 carries and two TDs in the Week 4 win over North Summit. It’s all about the ground attack for the Rams, who only have completed 11 passes this season. They’re going to want to control the ball against Grand County, which is outscoring opponents 167-22. All four opponents have failed to score more than nine points against the Red Devils. Junior Chris Thompson leads the team with 23 tackles and junior Jarett Reidhead already has four sacks. Grand County is leaning on a pair of backs to carry the ball — Dakota Johnson (35 carries, 337 yards, 3 TDs) and Brayden Schultz (52, 391, 5). QB Josh Jones has added 226 yards and six TDs on the ground.