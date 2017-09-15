The Bears are coming off a quality win over Morgan, a 35-14 decision on the road. Junior QB Bradey Brown threw for 240 yards and two TDs with senior Jacob Olsen hauling in seven passes for 137 yards and one of those TDs. Those 14 points by the Trojans, which all came in the fourth quarter, were the most scored by an opponent against Bear River this season. Even the Bears’ loss was a 10-3 setback against West Jordan in Week 3. The Bobcats, who moved down to Class 4A this year, enter at a perfect 4-0 and enjoy an average margin of victory just under 20 points per game. They scored 31 consecutive points after falling behind against Madison (Idaho) last week and have put up at least 27 points in every game this season. The winner of this showdown between two of the better teams in the region will set up one of these teams nicely for a run at the region crown.