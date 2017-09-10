Class 6A
1. Bingham (3-0) • Unbeaten against Utah opponents in three games; the Miners open region against Pleasant Grove Friday. Kicked at 9 p.m. Saturday against Kahuku (Hawaii).
2. East (3-1) • Leopards stomp Westlake 57-13, will host to Taylorsville next week.
3. Lone Peak (3-1) • QB Brock Jones throws three TDs in 42-14 win over Highland.
4. Kearns (4-0) • Cougars reel off 21 straight points in the second half to rally past Olympus.
5. Northridge (3-1) • Region-opening 33-0 shutout over Weber gets Knights off to right track in league.
Class 5A
1. Corner Canyon (4-0) • Big interceptions key as Chargers remain unbeaten with impressive 27-14 win at Orem.
3. Alta (2-2) • Hawks fall to a tough Liberty (Nev.) team 28-7 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
5. Skyridge (4-0) • Falcons stay undefeated after grabbing tough 21-17 win at Viewmont.
Class 4A
1. Dixie (4-0) • Flyers have a tough time with Snow Canyon in region opener but prevail 13-10.
2. Sky View (4-0) • Bobcats defeat Madison (Idaho) 31-14 to stay perfect heading into region opener against Bear River.
3. Mountain Crest (4-0) • Mustangs break loose for 28 points in the second quarter, hit cruise control in 52-19 win over Stansbury.
4. Pine View (3-1) • Panthers build big lead over visiting Cyprus, hold on for 42-31 win.
5. Snow Canyon (2-1) • Warriors acquit themselves well in pushing top-ranked Dixie to the limit.
Class 3A
1. Summit Academy (4-0) • Bears outscore Class 1A power Kanab in 47-28 win after trailing 21-0 early.
2. Juan Diego (3-1) • Alfonso Preciado runs for three TDs as Soaring Eagle beat Murray 36-7.
3. Richfield (3-1) • Wildcats impressive in 27-7 win over Class 1A power Duchesne.
4. Juab (2-2) • Two TD runs by Alex White help Wasps beat back Ben Lomond 28-7.
5. Morgan (2-2) • Trojans take it on the chin 35-14 at home against Bear River; at Grantsville this week.
Class 2A
1. South Summit (4-0) • Top spot belongs to the Wildcats after convincing 30-7 victory over previous No. 1 Beaver.
2. Beaver (3-1) • Beavers meet their match, at least for now, in road loss to South Summit.
3. Delta (3-1) • Dawson Dutson grabs a couple of TD receptions and Rabbits take 34-12 win over San Juan.
4. Grand County (4-0) • Movin’ on up are the Red Devils after Brayden Schultz runs for three touchdowns in 40-7 win over Millard.
5. Millard (3-1) • First loss for Eagles comes at home to Grand County; region-opener vs. Delta next week.
Class 1A
1. Duchesne (3-1) • Eagles look to refocus after 27-7 loss to Class 3A Richfield; head to Kanab on Friday.
2. Kanab (2-2) • Cowboys prep for Duchesne game this week by losing 47-28 to Class 3A No. 1 Summit Academy.
3. Milford (3-0) • Tigers play host to Rich on Friday after bye week.
4. Parowan (3-1) • Ethan Guymon (214 yards), Porter Miller (174) and Porter Wood (101) pound the ground in 48-0 rout of Layton Christian.
5. Altamont (3-1) • Three straight victories for Longhorns after season-opening blowout loss to Parowan.