Class 6A

1. Lone Peak (4-0) • BYU-bound Madi Robinson scores 12 kills in sweep of Pleasant Grove then Knights beat Morgan in three straight.

2. Pleasant Grove (2-1) • A pre-region test against region foe Lone Peak ends in a 3-0 loss for visiting Vikings.

3. Bingham (4-0) • After a week off, Miners get back to business with home match against Viewmont on Thursday.

4. American Fork (5-0) • Abbigail Vincent gets 13 kills, Elena Hansen adds 10 in sweep of Murray.

5. Syracuse (1-0) • Titans beat Clearfield in three behind eight kills apiece from senior Breanna Jessop and freshman Megan Chandler.

Class 5A

1. Bountiful (4-0) • Coming back from 2-0 deficit, Braves go five to beat visiting Skyridge as Brook Pe’a scores 21 kills.

2. Box Elder (4-0) • Andreanna McKee puts down 17 kills and Bees rally for 3-1 victory at Sky View.

3. Corner Canyon (2-1) • Chargers roll by Juab in a sweep, will host Class 5A Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.

4. Skyridge (2-2) • Falcons give top-ranked Bountiful a stern test but lose to the host Braves in five.

5. Timpview (2-0) • After dropping first two sets, Thunderbirds win thriller at Riverton with 17-15 score in the fifth.

Class 4A

1. Dixie (4-1) • Flyers take Desert Hills in three straight then beat Pine View in four.

2. Lehi (4-1) • Pioneers off to quick 3-0 start in region after beating Salem Hills, Mountain View and Orem.

3. Snow Canyon (4-1) • Nice region start for Warriors, who get a total of 28 kills from Sammi Johnston in wins over Canyon View and Hurricane.

4. Salem Hills (2-2) • Skyhawks beat back Uintah in early test; will host Spanish Fork on Tuesday.

5. Mountain Crest (3-1) • Haley Baldwin gets a dozen kills for Mustangs in sweep of Roy.

Class 3A

1. Morgan (2-1) • Trojans take a rare loss, but it’s to Class 6A top-ranked Lone Peak.

2. North Sanpete (3-0) • Region-opening match comes Tuesday at Richfield.

3. Union (3-1) • You might see a lot of this in Region 14 — Cougars blow by Carbon and Providence Hall in sweeps.

4. Delta (4-0) • Brynlee Henrie has a dozen kills in Rabbits’ region sweep of American Leadership.

5. San Juan (2-0) • It goes five, but Broncos survive a road challenge at South Sevier to start league play.

Class 2A

1. North Summit (3-2) • Braves squeeze past host Duchesne in five to start region.

2. Enterprise (3-1) • Looking sharp, Wolves cruise past Beaver and North Sevier to begin region.

3. Duchesne (1-2) • Three matches in four days for Eagles, who fall to defending state champions North Summit (Class 2A) and Rich (Class 1A).

4. Millard (4-1) • After Hunter High tournament interlude, Eagles get back to region with home match Tuesday against Beaver.

5. Kanab (2-1) • Sophomore Baylee Ramsay swats 13 kills as Cowboys roll Beaver in three straight.

Class 1A

1. Panguitch (6-0) • Taylia Norris gets 11 kills in sweep of Valley; McCall Tebbs has nine in win over Wayne.

2. Rich (6-3) • Sweeps of Tabiona, Manila and Class 2A Duchesne mark week for the Rebels.

3. Milford (3-0) • Sweep of Piute before Tigers go to Wendover tourney over the weekend.

4. Monticello (1-2) • Buckaroos beat Green River to start region; will host Grand County on Wednesday.

5. Tabiona (5-2) • Fall to Rich in three-game sweep shows Tigers there’s a big difference between Nos. 2 and 5.

Comments