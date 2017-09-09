Class 6A
1. Lone Peak (4-0) • BYU-bound Madi Robinson scores 12 kills in sweep of Pleasant Grove then Knights beat Morgan in three straight.
2. Pleasant Grove (2-1) • A pre-region test against region foe Lone Peak ends in a 3-0 loss for visiting Vikings.
3. Bingham (4-0) • After a week off, Miners get back to business with home match against Viewmont on Thursday.
4. American Fork (5-0) • Abbigail Vincent gets 13 kills, Elena Hansen adds 10 in sweep of Murray.
5. Syracuse (1-0) • Titans beat Clearfield in three behind eight kills apiece from senior Breanna Jessop and freshman Megan Chandler.
Class 5A
1. Bountiful (4-0) • Coming back from 2-0 deficit, Braves go five to beat visiting Skyridge as Brook Pe’a scores 21 kills.
2. Box Elder (4-0) • Andreanna McKee puts down 17 kills and Bees rally for 3-1 victory at Sky View.
3. Corner Canyon (2-1) • Chargers roll by Juab in a sweep, will host Class 5A Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.
4. Skyridge (2-2) • Falcons give top-ranked Bountiful a stern test but lose to the host Braves in five.
5. Timpview (2-0) • After dropping first two sets, Thunderbirds win thriller at Riverton with 17-15 score in the fifth.
Class 4A
1. Dixie (4-1) • Flyers take Desert Hills in three straight then beat Pine View in four.
2. Lehi (4-1) • Pioneers off to quick 3-0 start in region after beating Salem Hills, Mountain View and Orem.
3. Snow Canyon (4-1) • Nice region start for Warriors, who get a total of 28 kills from Sammi Johnston in wins over Canyon View and Hurricane.
4. Salem Hills (2-2) • Skyhawks beat back Uintah in early test; will host Spanish Fork on Tuesday.
5. Mountain Crest (3-1) • Haley Baldwin gets a dozen kills for Mustangs in sweep of Roy.
Class 3A
1. Morgan (2-1) • Trojans take a rare loss, but it’s to Class 6A top-ranked Lone Peak.
2. North Sanpete (3-0) • Region-opening match comes Tuesday at Richfield.
3. Union (3-1) • You might see a lot of this in Region 14 — Cougars blow by Carbon and Providence Hall in sweeps.
4. Delta (4-0) • Brynlee Henrie has a dozen kills in Rabbits’ region sweep of American Leadership.
5. San Juan (2-0) • It goes five, but Broncos survive a road challenge at South Sevier to start league play.
Class 2A
1. North Summit (3-2) • Braves squeeze past host Duchesne in five to start region.
2. Enterprise (3-1) • Looking sharp, Wolves cruise past Beaver and North Sevier to begin region.
3. Duchesne (1-2) • Three matches in four days for Eagles, who fall to defending state champions North Summit (Class 2A) and Rich (Class 1A).
4. Millard (4-1) • After Hunter High tournament interlude, Eagles get back to region with home match Tuesday against Beaver.
5. Kanab (2-1) • Sophomore Baylee Ramsay swats 13 kills as Cowboys roll Beaver in three straight.
Class 1A
1. Panguitch (6-0) • Taylia Norris gets 11 kills in sweep of Valley; McCall Tebbs has nine in win over Wayne.
2. Rich (6-3) • Sweeps of Tabiona, Manila and Class 2A Duchesne mark week for the Rebels.
3. Milford (3-0) • Sweep of Piute before Tigers go to Wendover tourney over the weekend.
4. Monticello (1-2) • Buckaroos beat Green River to start region; will host Grand County on Wednesday.
5. Tabiona (5-2) • Fall to Rich in three-game sweep shows Tigers there’s a big difference between Nos. 2 and 5.